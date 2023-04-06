What Happened to Brooke Butler at WJCL 22 News?

Savannah residents, get ready to see more of Brooke Butler. Changes are coming to the WJCL lineup according to a recent announcement. No, Brooke Butler is not leaving the ABC affiliate as some speculated. In fact, the Georgia-based journalist is moving up in her career at WJCL 22. The station and the news anchor confirmed her promotion and her new schedule. Find out when you can watch Brooke Butler on WJCL 22 here.

WJCL Promotes Brooke Butler to Weekdays

Brooke Butler has moved around a lot in her life, lived in different parts of the country as well as Canada, and vacationed in Hilton Head. While attending the College of Charleston, she had internships in Maryland, Georgia, and South Carolina.

She first came to Savannah as an intern at WTOC in 2016. She earned a BA communications and Spanish the following year and started her professional broadcast career at Maryland’s WMDT.

Butler returned to Savannah in 2021, joining the team at WJCL 22 News as a weekend anchor at first. She also kept the station’s website and social media pages up to date and sometimes reported in the weekday newscasts.



On April 4, Brooke Butler and WJCL announced she was promoted at the station. The Emmy and AP award-winning journalist will now co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with Riley Miller and will report on the 11 p.m. newscast, Monday to Friday.

“I am so excited to be taking on this expanded role at WJCL 22 News,” Butler said in a statement by WJCL. “Savannah and the Lowcountry have truly become home to me, and I look forward to having a whole new way to inform this community that I love so much.”

Among the people congratulating Brooke on her promotion was her beaming dad, Dan Butler. He seems happier that she now gets weekends off as much as she’s advancing in her career.