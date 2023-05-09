What Happened to Boston’s WRKO Radio Show Host Howie Carr?

About Howie Carr Age 71 Years Birth January 17, 1952 Portland, Maine Spouse Kathy Stimpson (1993 to Present) Children Carolyn, Charlotte, Christina Siblings Jonathan Sutton Carr Parents Frances Stokes Sutton (Mother), Howard Louis Carr Sr (Father) Nationality American Job Radio host Alumni Deerfield Academy, University of North Carolina Works For WRKO 680

Howie Carr is a veteran Boston-based talk radio host, columnist, and author. He’s held the mic at WRKO 680 AM for over 20 years. On May 8, 2023, the radio legend appeared to pass out on the air, giving his listeners quite the scare. And now, they are wondering what happened to Howie Carr. Thankfully, his family has since come forward with an update about his health. Read on for a health update on Howie Carr’s medical episode.

Howie Carr’s Family

Howie Carr was born on January 17, 1952, to Frances Stokes Sutton and Howard Louis Carr Sr. in Portland, Maine. He was raised alongside his brother, Jonathan Sutton Carr, of Greensboro.

In 1993, Howie Carr married Kathy Stimpson, a Weston native and Wellesley realtor, when he relocated to Wellesley, Massachusetts. And the couple has three daughters: Carolyn, Charlotte, and Christina.

Howie Carr also has two daughters from his previous marriage.

Howie Carr’s Education and Career

While talking to Wellesley Weston Magazine, Carr spoke about his education and career journey. The longtime radio host attended Massachusetts’ Deerfield Academy, where he learned the importance of extracurriculars to get into a good college.

Thank you for all all your thoughts and prayers for Howie. During his show today, he fainted. He is getting care now and doing better. – Howie’s Family — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) May 8, 2023

Although Carr wasn’t a good athlete, he was great at reading and writing. As a result, he worked for the school newspaper, Deerfield Scroll. Soon, he began stringing for Boston newspapers, covering high school football games.

After that, he attended the University of North Carolina until 1973 and wrote for The Daily Tar Heel. And that’s how he got into journalism.

Carr began his professional journey with Winston-Salem Journal. Then, he moved back to Boston and worked at the Herald American (now the Boston Herald).

After that, the journalist joined Channel 7 (formerly WNEV-TV) when David Mugar was the owner. And when business magnate Rupert Murdoch bought the Herald American, Carr returned and has remained there ever since.

Carr has been inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago. He hosts a radio talk program, The Howie Carr Show, which broadcasts across New England on over 20 stations.

Also, Carr formed his own Howie Carr Radio Network in 2014.

Howie Carr’s Health Update

On May 8, 2023, regular WRKO 680 AM listeners tuned into his afternoon radio broadcast. But they got quite the scare when Howie Carr appeared to pass out live on the air. After that, the station played advertisements for a while before introducing a new host.

Carr was interviewing Gerry Manning, the owner of Capt. Parker’s Pub when the incident took place. At the outset of his show on Monday, Carr said he was not feeling well after a medical procedure.

Howie Carr’s family has posted a message on his Twitter account and said, “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers for Howie. During his show today, he fainted. He is getting care now and doing better. – Howie’s Family.”

We wish Howie Carr a speedy recovery and good health. Meanwhile, stay tuned for updates as new information becomes available.