The character of Flo Fulton, played by actress Katrina Bowden on Bold and Beautiful has always had a love-and-hate relationship with the audience. Flo was introduced as the supporting character on the show and a Logan family member in 2019. However, she hasn’t been seen in a while, making her followers wonder what happened to Flo in Bold and Beautiful. Keep reading to learn more about Flo’s whereabouts.

Will Flo Return to Bold and Beautiful?

The character Flo made her debut in 2019 and was featured in an illegal adoption plot involving Hope Logan’s supposedly dead child.

Flo’s mother is played by Shauna Fulton, who never looked for her dad; however, she eventually confesses that her biological father is the late Storm Logan, played by William deVry.

Following that, Flo gains a new family when Logan family, including Brooke Logan, welcomes her into the family.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt helps Liam gain clarity on his current situation.

However, Flo feels guilty for keeping secrets from her family, and her mom asks her to stay quiet; otherwise, she will lose everything.

Meanwhile, Flo also reunites with her high-school sweetheart Wyatt Spencer played by Darin Brooks. She finally meets him in Los Angeles after years apart and, in the heat of the moment, gives him a passionate kiss. Wyatt, however, tells her that he is taken by a woman named Sally Spectra II. After a series of events, Flo and Wyatt get back together and seem to have a happy ending.

Flo vanished from the show after that; she was last seen in 2021. This has made her followers wonder what happened to Flo. She has disappeared from the screens but the story implies that she is away on business-related trips.

It is usual for characters to flow in and out freely in soap operas. And the same thing has happened to many characters of Bold and Beautiful. Flo’s on-screen mother is also MIA.

In 2021, actress Katrina Bowden also appeared in Dead Wrong, an indie written and directed by Rick Bieber.

And in 2022, she appeared in the movie The Most Colorful Time Of The Year, and fans hope for more and more projects from her. They are also rooting for her to make a comeback on Bold and Beautiful, as they love her pairing with Wyatt.

You can watch Bold and Beautiful on Weekdays on CBS and ParamountPlus.