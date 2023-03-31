What Happened to WCVB Anchor Douglas Meehan in Boston?

Douglas Meehan’s work as a reporter and anchor on WCVB is well-liked in Boston. The people tune in first thing in the morning to hear the anchor, who is their go-to source for breaking news. However, he has been MIA for a few days, which made his fans wonder what happened to Douglas Meehan. His illness was no secret to his devoted following, which only increased their concern. The anchor has been periodically giving updates on his health journey. The newest status of his health has been revealed. Find out what he has to say about this.

Douglas Meehan’s Health Update?

Doug Meehan earned a degree in communication from Westfield State University in 1988. He started off as a reporter and anchor for the Cape 11 News in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts. From 1992 to 1995, he was a New England Cable News reporter and moved to Providence in 1995 to join WPRI-TV.

After that, Douglas Meehan worked with various stations in Texas, Florida, Boston, and Arizona. He joined WCVB in December 2015 from KPNX-TV in Phoenix, Arizona, where he worked as a news reporter for almost three years. He is the anchor of the No 1 morning show, EyeOpener newscasts, and has become part of people’s morning routine.

So, when Douglas was missing in action, the fans got worried and wondered what had happened to Douglas Meehan. Most of the people know about the health issues of the anchor, as he has shared it with them from time to time.

Update: all of your prayers worked!!! Surgeon says they were able to maintain most of the nerve endings. Prostate is gone and hopefully the cancer with it. Plus, still time to catch #RedSox game! @BrighamWomens #OpeningDay #prostatecancer #cancer pic.twitter.com/1puRTr8QPH — Doug Meehan (@dougmeehan) March 30, 2023

Doug Meehan was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, and since then, he has made it a mission to inform the public about the importance of early detection and therapy. He further says, “It’s a “club” no one wants to be a part of … but awareness and early detection CAN save lives.”

In February 2023, he shared a reel informing his fans about his cancer journey and updating them. He further said the cancer is progressing, and he has two options for treatment – radiation or surgery to remove the prostate altogether.

And now, Doug Meehan underwent successful surgery on March 30, 2023, and he is recovering in the hospital. He gave an update on social media and wrote, “all of your prayers worked. Surgeon says they were able to maintain most of the nerve endings. Prostate is gone and hopefully the cancer with it.” He also watched the Red Sox play in his hospital room on opening day.

Before going for surgery, his colleagues wished him luck on the live broadcast and presented him with a goodie bag. When this video went viral, his followers began sending encouraging messages out of concern. Now that Doug has shared a positive update on his surgery, his fans hope he will recover fast and wait to see him on the broadcast.