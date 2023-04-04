What Happened to 40/29 News Meteorologist Darby Bybee in Arkansas

The citizens of Arkansas regard Darby Bybee as one of their preferred meteorologists. Fans respect his commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety. They remember him as the person who went live in his pj’s to update his followers on the earthquake in NWA. Therefore, when he went missing from the broadcast, his fans got worried and wondered what had happened to Darby Bybee. Well, there is some good news from the meteorologist’s personal life. Find out more here.

Meteorologist Darby Bybee Goes on Paternity Leave

After a youth spent exploring the woods near Freedom, Indiana, Darby attended Ball State University to earn a degree in meteorology. His interest in weather led him to complete an internship with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. He followed severe storms in the Midwest all through college.

Darby’s first position out of college was as a weekend weather forecaster for KLKN in Lincoln, Nebraska. He had previously interned at WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

Advertisement

In 2011, Bybee accepted a job as a weekend meteorologist at KARK-TV in Little Rock. He spent over a year honing his forecasting skills in Arkansas after that. He became the meteorologist at KHOG/KHBS in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in November 2012.

After some amazing work, Darby was promoted to chief meteorologist in June 2015. Over the past decade, the meteorologist has visited 18 states and traveled over 50,000 miles while storm tracking.

Since Darby Bybee had been missing from the broadcast for a few days, fans were curious as to his whereabouts. Darby is actually on parental leave, spending time with his family, as he has just become a father for the second time.

Darby’s wife Michele gave birth to their second baby boy, Teddy, on March 14, 2023. According to the weather anchor, his older son, Greer, is very excited about the arrival of this new member.

Advertisement

Naturally, the viewers missed seeing him as he has been their weatherman for years now. They especially miss him during severe weather coverage, as severe weather is really his specialty. Therefore, considering this and to keep the viewers updated about upcoming weather news, Darby has decided to put a pause on his paternity leave for a brief period.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to WTXL’s ABC 27 Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland?

Talking about severe weather, Darby said, “I will be putting a brief pause on my Paternal Leave to come in and help with severe weather coverage Tuesday night.” The viewers appreciated his dedication towards them, especially when he has such a beautiful family waiting for him back at home.

Furthermore, he has not revealed when he’ll resume his paternity break.