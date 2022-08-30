What Happened to Back 9 Dips from “Shark Tank”? Where Are the Owners Now?

Back 9 Dips might have been a name that slipped to the back of a Shark Tank fan’s consciousness but now the popular show’s fans are curious about it again. Back 9 Dips had an entertaining pitch that few sauce businesses that came on the show have had. Now fans want to know what happened to Back 9 Dips from Shark Tank and how is the business doing now. They especially want to know where the owners, David and Nique Mealey are now. We deep-dive into this business from the Shark Tank history books here.

Back 9 Dips on Shark Tank

On Shark Tank season 4 episode 4 in 2012, David and Nique Mealey pitched their business, Back 9 Dips to the Sharks. They were originally seeking $150,000 for 15% equity.

The barbecue chicken dip was created under Back 9 Catering, a business the husband-and-wife team founded after David was laid off from his job as a golf equipment salesman. Positive feedback from patrons on their chicken dip recipe motivated the Mealeys to package and sell it.

Radio host, Bubba the Love Sponge joined their business and they rebranded as Bubba’s Back 9 Dip. Bubba was a minority stakeholder and promoted the dip wherever he could. This fact was not mentioned on the show.

While entertained by the jovial couple, especially Nique who was pregnant then, most of the Sharks were wary of investing in a risky food business. Lori Greiner backed out but offered a deal for a 25% equity if Daymond John partnered with her.

Daymond felt for them but backed out of the deal too. Then Robert Herjavec swooped in and partnered with Lori and they struck a deal with the Mealeys.

Where Is Back 9 Dips Now?

David Mealey, who wanted to be a chef before losing his job, handled manufacturing operations while Nique Mealey oversaw marketing. Before Shark Tank, they had successfully got their product on shelves at Publix supermarkets in Tampa.

When their episode aired, the Shark Tank effect promptly kicked in. Back 9 Dips saw a sharp rise in sales in the immediate aftermath.

The Mealeys and their celebrity investors soon expanded distribution across the country. They even struck a deal with Costco.

It enjoyed success for at least two years after the show aired. Until they hit a roadblock.

The USDA discovered Back 9 Dips contained an undisclosed allergen. The chicken dip was primarily made from chicken breast and sauces. It went well with the company’s tagline, “Chicken wings on a chip.”

Back 9 Dips reportedly failed to mention the product contained anchovies, an allergen. The USDA had the company recall 112,500 pounds of BUBBA’s Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Dip. Following that, Back 9 Dips ceased operations and manufacturing.

The company’s Twitter page has not been active since 2014, when they shuttered. Since stepping away from their own business, Nique and David have been focused on their two children and working.

Nique spent the next few years handling marketing and sales in the restaurant and hospitality industry. As of May 2022, she is marketing and sales specialist at Gigpro.

David Mealey also got into sales operations for other businesses. Since 2021, he has been a regional sales manager at the Forged Cigar Company.