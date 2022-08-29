Michaela Pereira Leaving Fox11: Where Is the Los Angeles Anchor Going?

The people of Los Angeles loved the warm and soothing voice of Michaela Pereira in the morning as they got ready for work. Pereira has been anchoring GoodDay LA with Tony McEwing and Araksya Karapetyan for the last two years. But now, Michaela Pereira is leaving Fox11, and fans want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. She has made an unforgettable impact on her followers, and they hope to see her on broadcast television soon. The anchor has addressed most of the concerns and promised to answer more soon.

Michaela Pereira Exists KTTV’s “Good Day LA”

Michaela Pereira attended Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School in Canada until 1988. Later, she went to British Columbia, Canada, to study at Camosun College and the University of Victoria.

Pereira started her career in 1993 on CHEK-TV in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, as the host of an afternoon magazine show called CHEK Around. She moved to the United States in 1998 when she joined ZDTV, a national cable channel based in San Francisco. She also co-hosted Internet Tonight, a daily tech and entertainment program on ZDTV. ZDTV changed its name to TechTV a few years later, and Michaela started hosting multiple hours of their tech news.

Advertisement

In 2004, she joined KTLA in Los Angeles. After working there for nine years, Pereira left KTLA to become the host of a new morning show, New Day, at CNN and moved to New York. After a three-year stint in the east, Michaela moved back to Los Angeles, where she had her own daily national two-hour show on CNN’s sister station HLN. Michaela’s show ended in 2018 because the network opted to cut its live news programming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Pereira (@michaelapereira)

Advertisement

Two years later, she joined Fox 11 and began hosting the renowned program Good Day LA. People loved her professionalism and her down-to-earth side. Among the many awards bestowed upon her are the Alliance for Women in Media’s Genii Award for Excellence in Broadcasting, the Hollywood Police Activities League’s Hollywood Community Leadership Award, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Celebrity Philanthropist Award.

Advertisement

Where is Michaela Pereira Going?

Michaela Pereira announced that she is leaving Fox11 on August 26, 2022. The acting news director of Fox11 also took to Twitter to announce the bittersweet news on August 25, 2022. Her last day at the news station would be September 9, 2022, and she is expected to announce the news during her broadcast on Thursday.

Also Read: Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Michaela said she is leaving the network to explore new adventures and opportunities. However, she has not revealed her next stop, but she has promised to reveal all the details when she can. So please keep your eyes peeled on her social media.