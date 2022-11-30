Meet USMNT Captain Tyler Adams’ Girlfriend, Sarah Schmidt

Tyler Adams, captain of the United States men’s national soccer team, is winning people’s hearts with his classy reply to an Iranian reporter. There’s someone else, too, who’s making waves among soccer enthusiasts. And that is Tyler Adams’ girlfriend, Sarah Schmidt. The stunning WAG is in Qatar with her beau to root for the team at the FIFA World Cup. Since the fans are pretty curious about her, we’ve included a comprehensive biography of Tyler Adams’ girlfriend in this Sarah Schmidt wiki.

About Sarah Schmidt Age 26 Years Birth November 22, 1996 Green Brook, New Jersey Siblings Brenna Conway Parents Jill Conway (Mother) Job Business Analyst Alumni Temple University's Fox School of Business

Sarah Schmidt’s Family

Sarah Schmidt was born on November 22, 1996, to Jill Conway and hails from Green Brook, New Jersey. Her mom is married to Brian Conway. Sarah is very close to her sister Brenna Conway, who is seeking a BBA in marketing from the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

Schmidt’s mom and sister are accompanying her for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sarah Schmidt’s Education and Career

In 2019, Sarah Schmidt earned a BBA in international business, focusing on Spanish and marketing, from Temple University’s Fox School of Business in Philadelphia.

She has also worked as a junior business analyst at Red Bull Soccer International in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany, from March 2021 to August 2022. Tyler Adams, too started his professional career as a soccer player with Red Bull Soccer when he was 16 years old. He also joined RB Leipzig in January 2019 before joining Leeds United.

According to the information provided on her LinkedIn profile, Tyler Adams’ girlfriend appears to have moved to Leeds, England, in order to be with her beau and cheer him on as he competes in the Premier League.

Sarah Schmidt and Tyler Adams’ Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met and started dating, but Tyler made his relationship official in July 2019 with a caption, “Great trip to Greece earlier this month with my girl, and some much-needed rest. Back to Germany this week for the start of a new season”.

On the other hand, Sarah made her relationship Instagram official with a yellow heart emoji in April 2019 when she was in Leipzig, Germany. Red Bull Soccer International in Leipzig seems to be a common connection between the pair.

The lovebirds keep their relationship lowkey online and occasionally share pictures from their vacations. The #1 fan of Tyler is currently in Qatar, cheering for her guy at the World Cup. Recently she shared a few pictures from the stadium with Tyler. She is also seen holding an American flag in another photo.