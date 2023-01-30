Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?

Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.

Troy Washington Exits KTBS

Troy Washington graduated with a B.A. in Mass Communication with a concentration on mass media and a minor in psychology from Prairie View A&M University in 2012. Before that, she gained work experience as an intern at KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles and KRIV FOX 26 Houston.

Washington has also worked on the editorial staff of The Panther Newspaper, a student-run newspaper. She started her television news career as a producer at WALB-TV in Albany, Georgia in 2012.

In 2014, she relocated to Shreveport for the first time and joined KSLA News 12 as a news reporter. After that, she worked with WREG-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, and WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Washington returned to Shreveport and joined KTBS 3 News in October 2021 as a weekday anchor. That same year, she won her first Emmy Award, which was a long-time goal of hers.

Now, the anchor has announced her departure. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS for an exciting assignment. Although she hasn’t revealed the details about her next job, it’s not a final goodbye.

She has hinted at staying in Ark-La-Tex and starting her next assignment soon. Her last day anchoring the news on KTBS will be February 7, 2023.

Brenda DeRouen, an attorney with whom Troy shares a great bond, commented on her departure post, “Wow here’s a woman who continues to follow her dreams. A woman who is defying odds & showing women that they can do whatever it is that they put their minds to. I’m so proud of you! CNN we are on our way!”