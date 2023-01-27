Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Maine Anchor Going?

The people of Maine have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW for an exciting opportunity. His viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news, too, regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW.

Ross Ketschke Exits WMTW

Ross is a native of southern Massachusetts, where he got his start in broadcasting as a show host on WUMD college radio in high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Emerson College in 2018.

Continuing his passion for broadcast, he served as the program director of WERS 88.9 FM while in college. He has also worked as a part-time writer for WCVB-TV in 2017. After graduation, Ross got his first job as a state house reporter at WPTZ, WMTW’s sister station in Burlington, Vermont.

Ketschke moved to Maine as an anchor and reporter for the WMTW news team in December 2020. The young anchor has been the bright spot on the station since then. His followers appreciate his clear and happy voice.

Now, the young reporter is moving to the next phase of his career. Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW in January 2023. And January 29, 2023, will be his last day on the anchor desk. Furthermore, he will join the team at WMTW’s sister station, WMUR, in Manchester, New Hampshire, in February 2023.

Ross Ketschke is leaving the station, but his followers can still see him reporting from time to time in Maine, especially whenever he is covering something that has a New England-wide impact. That means they can still see his reporting quite regularly on channel 8.