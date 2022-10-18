KTVB-TV Anchor Doug Petcash’s Wife, Tonia Petcash, Has Passed

About Tonia Petcash Known As Tonia Ellis Death October 7, 2022 Idaho Spouse Doug Petcash (2000-2022) Siblings Brandon Ellis, Tamerie Ellis Parents Glenda Ellis (Mother), Michael Ellis (Father) Nationality American Alumni University of Nevada Las Vegas, University of Oregon., Ashland High School Birth Year 1966

Doug Petcash anchored the morning news on KTVB-TV for over a decade before moving to a new timeslot in 2022. But the Boise community has a close connection to their favorite news anchor. That’s why they’re affected by the sudden passing of Doug Petcash’s wife of 22 years. Tonia Petcash passed away in October 2022 at the age of 56, but her cause of death has not been revealed. KTVB-TV paid tribute to their colleague’s wife, and condolences from viewers are pouring in. Find out about the life of Doug Petcash’s wife, Tonia Petcash, right here.

Tonia Petcash’s Obituary

Born Tonia Ellis in 1966, she hailed from Oregon. She passed away in Idaho on October 7, 2022, at the age of 56.

Doug Petcash revealed that his wife had been battling multiple medical conditions for a long time. However, he has not stated what she was diagnosed with.

Apart from her extended family, Tonia Petcash is survived by her husband, Doug Petcash. They have been married since August 5, 2000.



KTVB-TV paid tribute to Doug Petcash’s wife, Tonia Petcash, and his colleagues and viewers expressed their condolences and sorrow on her passing. The news anchor assures everyone he is doing all right.

Petcash requested that well-wishers could donate to women’s empowerment, children, animals, or any cause of their choice in his wife’s memory.

Tonia Petcash’s Family

Tonia Petcash is the daughter of Glenda and Michael Ellis. She grew up alongside at least two siblings, Brandon and Tamerie.

She graduated from Ashland High School in Oregon. She later attended the University of Nevada Las Vegas and the University of Oregon.