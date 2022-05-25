ABC correspondent Gio Benitez can report a compelling story on broadcast news, but it’s his personal life that social media users can’t get enough of. Gio Benitez’s husband, Tommy DiDario, is especially of interest. DiDario is an entertaining media personality himself, known for his appearances on Rachael Ray and showing wit and humor on social media. Their fans and followers have dubbed them #CoupleGoals for a good reason. We reveal more about Gio Benitez’s partner’s background in this Tommy DiDario wiki.

About Tommy DiDario Age 36 Years Birth January 28, 1986 New Jersey Spouse Gio Benitez (2016-Now) Siblings Meg DiDario, Dillion DiDario Parents Karen DiDario (Mother), Thomas DiDario (Father) Nationality American Job Lifestyle Reporter Alumni New York University

Tommy DiDario’s Family

Tommy Gabriel DiDario was born on January 28, 1986, and grew up in New Jersey. He is the son of Karen DiDario and Thomas DiDario.

His parents are separated, and his father, Thomas, remarried a woman named Elaine Elizabeth. Tommy is also close to his stepmom.

Advertisement

Tommy has at least one sister, Meg, and a brother, Dillion. At the onset of the pandemic, Dillion and Elaine did their bit to help frontline workers by sewing handmade masks at home for medical professionals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gio Benitez (@giobenitez)

Advertisement

His mother, Karen DiDario, is an editor at Information Today, which publishes internet and technology magazines. Meanwhile, his father, Thomas, runs a landscaping business.

Advertisement

Tommy DiDario’s Career

Tommy DiDario graduated magna cum laude from New York University (NYU) with a BS in communications studies in 2008. His expansive career includes working as a model, actor, host, anchor, correspondent, lifestyle reporter, and fashion expert.

He was a model under Bella Agency in New York and featured in an episode of Broad City and the TV movie, My Christmas Prince. He is the CEO of his own marketing, social media, and brand consulting company, DiDario Consulting Inc.

Currently, DiDario is sought for his men’s fashion expertise. His segments on Rachael Ray and Today are a must-watch. Tommy has even given his dad a makeover on Rachael Ray.

Advertisement

Tommy DiDario and Gio Benitez’s Relationship

Tommy DiDario and Gio Benitez first connected on Instagram and went on their first date in January 2015. They married the following year, on April 16, 2016.

Also Read: Gio Benitez Wiki: Age, Husband, Salary, & Facts to Know

Their wedding in Florida was officiated by Tommy’s sister, Meg DiDario. The grooms’ mothers walked them down the aisle.