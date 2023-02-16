Tino Ramos Leaving 10TV After 30 Years: Where Is the Ohio Reporter Going?

Tino Ramos has been the staple of Ohio’s media scene for four decades. Out of an illustrious career, he spent the majority of it in Columbus. And now the veteran reporter is ready to hang up the mic. WBNS revealed that Tino Ramos is leaving 10TV in February 2023. Since then his followers and longtime viewers want to know where Tino Ramos is going and what’s next for him in retirement. They especially want to know if he is staying in Columbus. Find out all the latest details about Tino Ramos’ retirement including when his last newscast on 10TV is here.

Tino Ramos Retires After 37 Years

Gibsonburg native, Tino Ramos graduated from Ohio University with a BA in broadcast journalism. He then began his professional broadcast career in 1986.

His first job was at WLIO in Lima. His work as a reporter and anchor won him several accolades.

In 1990, he moved to Toledo to work at WNWO. He was promoted to news director there becoming the youngest person to hold that role in 75 markets across the country.



He came to WBNS-TV in Columbus in 1994 with numerous awards already to his name. At 10TV, he earned more AP Awards and Emmy Awards for his reportages.

Ramos has been the senior morning reporter for 10TV until recently. On Wednesday, the station revealed that the veteran reporter is set to retire this week.

It is his final week at 10TV. His last day on air will be on Friday, February 17 on ‘Wake Up Cbus.’ 10TV already aired a special montage to look back on memorable parts of his career.

Meanwhile, Ramos has not officially made a statement and hasn’t been active on social media recently. He has not revealed what his plans post-retirement are yet.