What Happened to Anchor Harley Benda of WBOY-TV?

WBOY-TV’s Harley Benda is quite popular with the locals in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Her followers became concerned when she posted a snap straight from her hospital bed. They wondered what happened to Harley Benda and where is she. Thankfully, the news anchor has explained the whole thing in detail on social media. Here is what she has to say about her health and if she plans on taking a break.

Harley Benda’s Health Update

A native of Saint Clairsville, Ohio, Harley Benda graduated from West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media in 2020. She started working in the TV news industry when she joined WBOY-TV in 2021.

Benda is the weekday morning and noon anchor at the station. In addition to her anchoring duties, she frequently reports from the scene of breaking news. Previously, she was a freelance writer for the Morgantown-based newspaper The Dominion Post.

For the last few days, Harley has been MIA on WBOY-TV. The anchor also sent her followers into a frenzy when she posted a picture of herself from the hospital bed. This left Harley Benda’s ardent followers wondering what had happened to her.

Actually, Harley underwent surgery to treat her appendicitis on February 13, 2023. The surgery went well with no complications, and now the anchor is resting at her home.

Harley shared a health update on social media and said, “The surgery went well with no complications. I’m sore, and it’s going to be a tough recovery as I wasn’t prescribed any pain meds other than good old-fashioned Tylenol and ibuprofen. I’ll push through.”

According to the anchor, she woke up to some weird stomach pain at 1 am on Saturday. After this, she went to the ER and was diagnosed with appendicitis.

Furthermore, Harley Benda will be off the anchor desk for a few more days. Till then, the viewers can count on Meteorologist Khalil McIver and news anchor Justin McLennan. Also, Jeena Cadigan, whose last day on the desk was Sunday, filled in for Harley for 12 News at noon on February 14, 2023.