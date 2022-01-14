Tim Salcer Wiki: Facts about Meteorologist Melissa Mack’s Boyfriend

About Tim Salcer Age 44 Years Birth October 17, 1977 Ohio Gender Male Siblings Greg Salcer (Brother) Parents Ron Salcer (Father), Jane Salcer (Mother) Nationality American Job VP Of Sales And Services Alumni John Carroll University Works For Cleveland Guardians In Relationship Melissa Mack

Melissa Mack announced she is leaving WJW Fox 8 to spend more time with her son. The meteorologist’s love life has continued to intrigue Cleveland residents who often ask about Mack’s husband. Since separating from her husband, Ryan Myers, Melissa Mack has gone public with her current relationship. Fox 8 viewers want to know who Melissa Mack’s boyfriend, Tim Salcer is. He’s been a staple in some of the weatherwoman’s recent social media posts recently and her followers are intrigued by his background. So we reveal all there is to know about him in this Tim Salcer wiki.

Tim Salcer’s Family

Tim Salcer was born on October 17, 1977 and is a native of Ohio. He is one of two children born to Jane and Ron Salcer.

His father, Ron Salcer, was a World War II veteran and served on the Cleveland police force. He passed away in early 2020, leaving behind his wife, Jane; their sons, Greg and Tim; their respective partners and children; and the extended family.

Tim Salcer’s Career

Salcer is an alum of St. Paschal Baylon School and Notre Dame Cathedral Latin School. He received his BA from John Carroll University in 2000.

He began his professional career at Chattem. For almost 15 years, he managed multiple national accounts including Walgreens and Heinens.

Since 2014, he’s been part of the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians) operations. Salcer was initially the director of ticket sales and services. Currently, he is the VP of sales and services of the baseball team.

Tim Salcer’s Relationships

Tim Salcer was previously married to one Kimberly Vanik, a family nurse practitioner in Ohio. Records indicate Salcer and Vanik finalised their divorce in November 2020.

Fox 8 meteorologist, Melissa Mack separated from her husband Ryan Myers in 2017, court records show. Mack and Myers are parents to a boy named Jett (born December 18, 2016).’

Melissa Mack and Tim Salcer are dating at least since 2021. She made their relationship social media official in early December 2021. Salcer has since appeared in Jett’s birthday posts and even attended the Mack family events as Melissa’s date.