Tim Drawbridge Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s moving to a different career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had queries since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city and if he is continuing in broadcast. Fortunately for them Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN.

Tim Drawbridge Leaves WTEN

Tim Drawbridge graduated from Lyndon State College with a BA in communications and meteorology in 1994. Before that, he first stepped into WTEN as an intern in 1991.

The certified meteorologist began his professional broadcast career in Vermont, and has worked in Kentucky, Michigan, Florida, before returning to New York in 2003.

His first job at Albany was at WXXA in 2006. He joined WYNT in 2007 and was there for almost seven years.



In 2013, he returned to WTEN, joining the weather team with Cap, Rob Lindenmuth, Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed. At the same time he has done some freelance play-by-play commentating for the NFHS Network and Capital Region Sports Net.

Now the weather anchor is stepping back from WTEN and broadcast for a new role. Drawbridge and News10 ABC announced he is leaving the position after October. He will continue to the weathercasts Monday to Friday through October after which he will leave for his new job.

Tim Drawbridge has accepted the position of communications director for the city of Glen Falls. He starts on the job part-time from October 11. Once his contract with WTEN expires after October, he will continue to work for Glen Falls full-time.

While working in broadcasts, Drawbridge has maintained a two decade long career as an independent media liaison, PR manager, spokesperson and public affairs consultant. This new job will probably allow Tim Drawbridge a less hectic schedule and spend more time with his daughter.