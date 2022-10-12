Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?

The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC-TV knows no bounds. And her personality came right through the screen to people. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Check out here what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.

Ally Peters Exits WROC-TV

Peters hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and got her BA in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 2018. Ally worked at KOMU TV for all four years of college. This is where she got her start as a journalist.

After graduating, Ally joined WAOW television in Wausau, Wisconsin as the evening news anchor. There she anchored the 9 pm, and 10 pm shows from Monday to Friday. She joined WROC-TV Channel 8 as an anchor and reporter in April 2021. Peters anchored 5 am to 7 am sunrise newscasts during the week and also reported daily, covering breaking news.

In 2019, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association gave her a second-place award for best live on-scene reporting. Also, Ally Peters devoted much of her time to helping the Down Syndrome community members. She was the vice president of GiGi’s Playhouse Inc, Down Syndrome achievement center, from 2018 to 2021.

Ally Peters has garnered a large following throughout her time at WROC-TV, and her departure has been met with disappointment. People want to know why Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. The anchor announced she is leaving New York to be closer to her family in Minnesota. Ally and her husband’s family reside in Minnesota.

Moreover, Peters is getting out of the news industry for a while. She has not given the details about her new job yet. And she is excited to embark on a new journey and use her skills in a different role. Her last day at the station was October 11, 2022.