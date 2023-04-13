Tiffany Craig Leaving KHOU 11: Where is the Houston Reporter Going?

Tiffany Craig, a consumer advocate reporter, has more than two decades of experience in the field of journalism. She joined KHOU 11 in 2014 and created a strong bond with the people of Houston. However, the reporter has now announced her departure. Tiffany Craig is not only leaving KHOU 11 but also the broadcast news. Find out more about her departure here.

Tiffany Craig Leaves KHOU 11

Tiffany was born in the Highlands of Scotland. Before moving to Houston, she lived across the globe. Craig went to North Shore High School on the Eastside and graduated in radio and television from Sam Houston State University.

Tiffany Craig has more than two decades of experience in the industry. Her journey started as a general assignment reporter for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2000. She was also chosen for a month-long assignment with an Army Reserve Unit in Kuwait and Iraq while in Alabama.

After that, Craig worked with WKRG News 5 in Mobile for seven years. During that time, she also covered hurricanes, including Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and Katrina in 2005.

The reporter joined KHOU 11 as a general assignment reporter in 2010 and was promoted to consumer advocate reporter in October 2014. She also won an Emmy for a special assignment in 2017.

She encouraged anyone with a consumer problem, no matter how little, to get in touch with her. However, the reporter has now announced her departure. Tiffany Craig is leaving KHOU 11 for a different role outside the news broadcast.

Tiffany will be working as a director of marketing and communications with AmareVida, (which means Love Life in Latin), a small, boutique-style home care company that helps seniors.

This career move is likely to be inspired by the passing away of her mother earlier this year. While announcing her exit from KHOU, she said, “I can’t think of a better way to honor my mom than by partnering with AmareVida. I’ll be doing marketing for the boutique-style home care company that helped my family find peace when we needed it most.”

Craig’s mother passed away from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus at the end of January 2023. The reporter moved her mom in with her and took care of her until the end.

She even took a break from television and the online world in late February 2023 and has been on leave since then. She used this time to determine her next steps and got the answer.