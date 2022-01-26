Tifanny Urrea Wiki: Facts about Amoila Cesar’s Girlfriend

About Tifanny Urrea Age 34 Years Birth January 16, 1988 Bergenfield, New Jersey Gender Female Siblings Kathy Urrea Contreras (Sister) Parents Rafael Urrea (Father), Ligia Urrea (Mother) Nationality American Job Certified Personal Trainer Owns TUF (Tifanny Urrea Fitness) In Relationship Amoila Cesar

Amoila Cesar is one of the most buzzworthy fitness coaches on social media. And he is in a relationship with another fitness guru. Amoila Cesar’s girlfriend, Tifanny Urrea, has an established presence in the IFBB world and is blazing a path toward her own fitness empire. They occasionally feature in each other’s social media, and their followers are in awe of this good-looking couple. However, they rarely speak about their relationship, which provokes some curiosity about Urrea. So we reveal more about her background in this Tifanny Urrea wiki.

Tifanny Urrea’s Family

Tifanny Urrea was born on January 16, 1988, and is a native of Bergenfield, New Jersey. Amoila Cesar has mentioned, and Tifanny confirmed on social media, that she is of Colombian descent.

Tifanny is one of two daughters born to Rafael and Ligia Urrea. Her sister, Kathy Urrea Contreras, is a mom of four and is a fitness expert and influencer in her own right.

Tifanny Urrea’s Career

Tifanny Urrea is a bodybuilding athlete and a certified personal trainer and exercise specialist. She is currently based in Los Angeles where she is a fitness coach.

An International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) participant, she’s also qualified for the Olympia competition and featured in Muscle & Fitness Magazine. She has a YouTube channel documenting her IFBB journey and workouts.

Urrea launched her own fitness empire, TUF (Tifanny Urrea Fitness). Her sister Contreras promotes TUF on social media.

Tifanny Urrea and Amoila Cesar’s Relationship

According to her social media posts, Tifanny Urrea and Amoila Cesar have been dating at least since 2019. Fitness is obviously a common passion for this couple, and they have made their different backgrounds work well.

Speaking of how one’s culture can define one’s diet, Cesar said, “My girlfriend is Columbian [sic] and so she grew up with a cultural-specific way of foods in which she eats and is familiar to her. In my household, I grew up eating fried chicken and I was skinny as a child, but then why can’t I do it now. We have to learn how to get out of our own way. Consistency, cultural upbringing, and changing your behavior from lack of knowledge are the culprits.”