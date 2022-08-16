Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.

Taylor Tannebaum Exits WTHR

Taylor Tannebaum graduated from Florida State University with a BS in Media Production in 2013. Before that, she had completed a sports internship at WSVN-TV 7News in Miami.

Soon after college, Tannebaum began her broadcasting career in Alabama. She was at Dothan’s WTVY News 4 from 2013 to 2016 and WHNT-TV’s News 19 in Huntsville from 2016 to 2018.

Advertisement

In 2018, she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, to join the WTHR-TV sports news team. Tannebaum covered everything from the Indy 500 and NASCAR to the NBA and NCAA championships at 13News.

Oh, this is exciting stuff (even though we are sad to see her go)!!! 🤩🏆✨@TaylorTannebaum is hanging up the Indy cleats, so to speak, for a dream opportunity. So excited for you, Taylor! https://t.co/4TBqugq8F4 — Samantha Johnson 13 NEWS (@SamJohnsonNews) August 16, 2022

Advertisement

Her popularity extended well beyond the Indianapolis community as one of the few female sportscasters in broadcasting. She now has an opportunity to advance in the field, and sadly, it will be taking her away from 13News.

Advertisement

The station and Tannebaum announced she is leaving on August 15. She wrapped and signed out on her last day on the air on Monday.

As for where she is heading next, Tannebaum remains mum. She revealed that she got an offer that was too hard to pass up.

“I gotta keep that under wraps for a couple more days, but it is something that is a dream of mine. In order to get to that dream, it took you, it took the people behind the camera, it took this TV station, it took the people of Indianapolis, to be able to get here. So I’m excited to bring that legacy along with me. I will be making that announcement soon, but I can say, you can still watch me on TV from Indianapolis when that happens,” the sports reporter said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Emily Harrison Leaving NBC12: Where Is the Richmond Reporter Going?

The new job will be taking Tannebaum away from Indianapolis, but it also means Indy sports fans can still catch her on TV. So possibly a national platform, perhaps?

The local sports community is sad to lose one of the finest sportscasters at 13News. However, they are ecstatic about her new job, which will still keep her connected to her Indiana followers. So keep your eyes peeled on her social media for updates on Taylor Tannebaum’s new job.