Meet Taylor Hall-Brown, the Girlfriend of New Eagles DT, Kentavius Street

Kentavius Street is coming to Philly but Eagles fans are more curious about who is accompany the DT. Taylor Hall-Brown has been Kentavius Street’s girlfriend since they were both in high school. Their relationship is going strong through their respective demanding careers which makes it difficult for them to be in the same city often. They don’t often feature together on social media, but when they do, they’re the cutest #CoupleGoals. We reveal more about the new Eagles WAG’s background in this Taylor Hall-Brown wiki.

Taylor Hall-Brown’s Family

Taylor Hall-Brown was born on May 4, 1995. She is from Flint, Michigan, grew up in North Carolina, is currently based in California.

Taylor’s mom, Yasuko Hall, is one of the first female firefighters of Flint. She was among nine women recruited to the Flint Fire Department in the beginning and over two decades later, she had become an inspiration for several women to join the department.

Yasuko balanced family with her dangerous job. In 1989, she kept her pregnancy with her first daughter, Tyese, a secret for six months because the city had no written provisions for expecting firefighters and police back then. When she was pregnant with Taylor, Yasuko used years of accumulated sick and vacation time to cover her absence.

Yasuko Hall retired as a lieutenant of the Flint Fire Department in 2009. She later moved to North Carolina. One of her retirement activities seems to be accompany her daughter to her son-in-law’s NFL games.

Taylor Hall-Brown’s Education and Career

Taylor Hall-Brown attended Junius H. Rose High in North Carolina from 2010 to 2013. She worked at local businesses for a couple of years before attending Wake Technical Community College in 2015.

She worked in customer service at Wells Fargo during college too. She was working there till she received an AA in business administration and management in 2018.

Hall-Brown moved to California the following year. She was based in San Jose as a contracted project coordinator at Google. After a similar role at ServiceNow, she returned to Google for another year in 2021. As of 2022, she is a product specialist at Xenoti.

Taylor Hall-Brown and Kentavius Street’s Relationship

Kentavius Street attended Junius H. Rose High School before playing college football with the NC State Wolfpack. He has been in a relationship with Taylor Hall-Brown since they were teens and are apparently close to each other’s families too.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Street in the 2018 NFL Draft. She moved to California after college to be closer with him then.