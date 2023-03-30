Meet Gonzaga Bulldogs PG Dominick Harris’ Girlfriend, McKayla Williams

About McKayla Williams Age 20 Years Birth April 25, 2002 California Siblings Reshanda Gray, Lola, Quentin, Lucas Parents Marisa Blackshire (Mother), Virgil Williams (Father) Nationality American Alumni Gonzaga University, Windward School

Gonzaga four-star guard Dominick Harris entered the college basketball transfer portal. While Bulldogs Nation keeps an eye out for where he is going, his personal life is also drawing attention. Dominick Harris’ girlfriend, McKayla Williams, is a Gonzaga women’s basketball star projected to be a future WNBA player. So, we reveal more about her background in this McKayla Williams wiki.

McKayla Williams’ Family

McKayla Williams was born on April 25, 2002, and hails from California. She grew up in Los Angeles alongside two brothers, Quentin and Lucas, and two sisters, Lola and Reshanda.

Her parents, Virgil Williams and Marisa Blackshire, were also athletes. Both met when they were students at Washington State University, where Williams played safety on the football team, and Blackshire was a volleyball player.

Advertisement

McKayla Williams’ oldest sister, Reshanda Gray, is well-known in WNBA circles. She led the California Golden Bears to its first NCAA Final Four and currently plays power forward for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckayla Williams (@m.williams21)

Advertisement

McKayla Williams’ Education and Career

McKayla Williams was acing basketball, volleyball, and track at Windward School. She led her school basketball team to state championships and was part of the Los Angeles Times All-Star Girls Basketball Team. She also won a Junior Olympics gold medal in track and was an all-league volleyball player in high school.

Advertisement

Before graduating high school in 2020, Williams announced she had committed to play basketball at Gonzaga University. She was hoping to wear the #21 jersey as it’s the number Reshanda Gray wore at Berkeley.

Moreover, it’s the same number of former Gonzaga basketballer-turned-WNBA star Courtney Vandersloot. However, the number was unofficially retired in honor of Vandersloot, so Williams wears #24 instead.

Williams played in the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons. She’s majoring in pre-law and recently made the Dean’s List.

Advertisement

McKayla Williams and Dominick Harris’ Relationship

Dominick Harris also played basketball at Gonzaga in the 2020–21 season. However, he missed the last season due to an injury.

In college, Harris had been dating fellow basketball player McKayla Williams. And, of course, they watch each other’s games and give tips to improve. Harris is also his girlfriend’s biggest fan.

“She’s doing amazing, her defense stands out and speaks for itself,” Harris told the The Spokesman-Review. “I feel like she should have won defensive player of the year in the conference, but she’s playing great. It’s a big step for her this year and the team’s playing great this year as well.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Edmonton Oilers RW Zach Hyman’s Wife, Alannah Hyman

But basketball doesn’t occupy the majority of their conversations. Instead, Harris said they talk about many other things because they’re outgoing and have similar interests.