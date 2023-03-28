Meet Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman’s Wife, Alannah Hyman

About Alannah Hyman Age 30 Years Birth April 14, 1992 Toronto, Ontario Spouse Zach Hyman (2019 -Present) Children Theo (2020), Bennett (2022) Siblings Rachael, Hailie Parents Dr. Rami Mozes (Father), Cheryl Herman (Mother) Nationality Canadian Job Lawyer Alumni Osgoode Hall Law School

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers has been outstanding so far this season. The Canadian is unquestionably among the finest players in the game. Of course, he also excels on the personal front, where he plays the role of best husband and greatest dad. The NHL player has married his long-time sweetheart, and the two have had a lovely family. Zach Hyman’s wife, Alannah Hyman, is a Canadian lawyer and the most important person in his life. Fans are curious to know more about the romantic life of the duo; therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Alannah Hyman wiki.

Alannah Hyman’s Family

Alannah Hyman was born on April 14, 1992, to Dr. Rami Mozes and Cheryl Herman in Toronto, Ontario. She was raised alongside her sisters, Rachael and Hailie.

Her dad works as a clinical supervisor for the Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Family, and Community Medicine.

Alannah Hyman’s Education and Career

Like her beau, Alannah Hyman (nee Mozes) is Jewish and went to Tanenbaum CHAT (Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto). After that, she earned a bachelor’s degree in honors from Queen University.

Zach Hyman’s girlfriend is a beauty with brains. She attended one of Canada’s oldest and most distinguished law schools, Osgoode Hall Law School, and graduated in 2017.

Alannah Hyman and Zach Hyman’s Relationship and Kids

Alannah and Zach are high-school sweethearts who have been dating each other since January 2010. They are best friends and highly supportive of each other’s careers.

Zach proposed to Alannah in January 2018, which was also the month of their anniversary. Announcing their newfound commitment to one another on Instagram, the NHL player wrote, “Forgot the flowers, but got her something better.”

The lovebirds tied the knot on June 30, 2019, at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). The AGO was turned into a dreamy garden for the couple.

Alannah and Zach have two sons, Theo Hyman was born on December 21, 2020, and Bennett Ashton Hyman was born on August 10, 2022.