TJ Edwards Is Married! Meet the New Chicago Bears LB’s Wife, Kelly Jo

About Kelly Jo Vander Loop Known As Kelly Jo Age 28 Years Birth October 12, 1994 Wisconsin Spouse TJ Edwards (2023-present) Siblings Maddi, Chad, Sarah Parents Darlene Vander Loop (Mother), Paul Vander Loop (Father) Nationality American Job Real Estate Agent Alumni Little Chute High School, University of Wisconsin-Madison

TJ Edwards returned from his honeymoon and reportedly signed a deal with the Chicago Bears. The franchise gains not only a new linebacker but also a new WAG. TJ Edwards’ girlfriend-turned-wife, Kelly Jo Vander Loop, is not unfamiliar with Bears Nation. While Edwards was starting his pro-athletic career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly Jo was pursuing her career in Chi-Town. We reveal more about the background of TJ Edwards’ newlywed wife in this Kelly Jo wiki.

Kelly Jo’s Family

Born on October 12, 1994, Kelly Jo Vander Loop, who’s known as Kelly Jo on social media, is a native of Wisconsin. Her parents are Paul and Darlene Vander Loop.

Kelly Jo grew up in Little Chute alongside her siblings, Maddi, Chad, and Sarah. Her elder siblings are married, and Kelly Jo is also an aunt to a few niblings.

Kelly Jo’s Education and Career

After graduating from Little Chute High School in 2013, Kelly Jo Vander Loop initially attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse until 2015. She later attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation psychology in 2017.

Kelly Jo accumulated a wealth of work experience before she graduated college. She managed a local Madison business, Wando’s, for almost three years while also working as a physical therapy aide at Care Wisconsin and a facilitator at United Cerebral Palsy.

After college, Kelly Jo moved to Chicago, where she was initially an account manager at CD Zero Pay and later at Insight Global.

As of 2021, Kelly Jo is a licensed real estate agent. And she is currently affiliated with RE/MAX in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Vander Loop has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for over eight years. Moreover, she also mentored children under the Physical Activity Mentoring Program.

Kelly Jo and TJ Edwards’ Relationship

According to their wedding website, Kelly Jo and TJ Edwards met on June 23, 2016, when they were both students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Edwards was a linebacker for the Badgers team, and Kelly Jo was bartending at Wando’s during the Super Bowl weekend.

The couple made their relationship official a year after they met. Kelly Jo even planned her shifts around her boyfriend’s games.

Kelly Jo relocated to Chicago after graduating while Edwards continued college. After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. And despite the distance, they managed to make their relationship work.

In 2020, they settled in Philadelphia and moved in together. After getting engaged on January 9, 2022, Kelly Jo and TJ Edwards married on February 25, 2023.

Although the newlyweds haven’t shared pictures from the wedding, Kelly Jo did post a few photos on Instagram from their honeymoon. And now, Kelly Jo might return to Chicago after her new husband agreed to a deal with the Bears.