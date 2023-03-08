Meet Philadelphia Flyers Tony DeAngelo’s Girlfriend, Mary Trotta

About Mary Trotta Age 27 Years Birth November 15, 1995 New Jersey Siblings Dacey, Frank Parents Ellen Trotta Carmody (Mother), Thomas Carmody (Father) Nationality American Job Speech-language pathologist Alumni Penn State University , Monmouth University Works For Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Tony DeAngelo, a defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers, was removed from Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after he speared Corey Perry, a forward for the Lightning. His girlfriend has not given any reaction to this news. But people have been curious to learn more about Tony DeAngelo’s girlfriend, Mary Trotta. Mary is a speech-language pathologist and has often been featured on NHL player’s social media. But not much is known about the WAG; therefore, we reveal more about her in this Mary Trotta wiki.

Mary Trotta’s Family

Mary Trotta was born on November 15, 1995, to Ellen Trotta Carmody and Thomas Carmody in New Jersey. She was born in a set of triplets with her sister Dacey and brother Frank.

Mary Trotta’s Education and Career

Mary Trotta earned a degree in communication sciences and disorders from Penn State University in 2018. After that, she moved to Monmouth University and received her master’s in speech-language pathology in 2020.

While pursuing her education, she interned with Jersey Shore University Medical Center, JFK Medical Center, and Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside.

Currently, she is working as a speech-language pathologist at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Mary Trotta and Tony DeAngelo’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met and started dating, as they are very private about their romantic life. While Mary keeps her Instagram private, Tony occasionally shares their picture together.

He shared a post with her for the first time in June 2021. The same year, they went on a summer vacation to Aruba.