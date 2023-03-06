Meet Memphis Grizzlies PG Tyus Jones’ Wife, Carrie Jones

About Carrie Jones Age 28 Years Birth July 21, 1994 Chanhassen, Minnesota Spouse Tyus Jones (2020-present) Children Tyus Jr (2020), Elizabeth Jones (2023) Siblings Jordan, Allie Parents Greg Yeakey (Father), Barbara Rendall Yeakey (Mother) Nationality American Job Realtor Alumni Chanhassen High School, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota

The last several hours have been harsh for the Memphis Grizzlies due to the absence of some of the team’s players for various reasons. But Tyus Jones, who played as a starting lineup since Ja Morant was suspended for at least two games, played exceptionally well. He single-handedly took over the Los Angeles Clippers in last night’s game. This has put a limelight on his personal life, and his fans are curious to know more about his love life. Well, the point guard has raised a beautiful family with his wife. Get to know more about Tyus Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, in this wiki.

Carrie Jones’ Family

Carrie Jones was born on July 21, 1994, to Greg and Barbara Rendall Yeakey in Chanhassen, Minnesota. She was raised alongside an older brother, Jordan, and a sister, Allie.

Her father, Greg Yeakey, works at Intereum Inc, a commercial furniture manufacturing company. Meanwhile, her mom, Barbara Yeakey, is a community builder at EOS Worldwide.

Advertisement

Carrie Jones’ Education and Career

Carrie Jones (nee Yeakey) went to Chanhassen High School until 2013. Continuing the family tradition, she also studied at Michigan State University and earned a degree in advertising in 2015. After that, the WAG studied communication and media at the University of Minnesota and received a degree in 2017.

Her LinkedIn lists her current job as a realtor at Coldwell Banker Burnet. Before that, she worked as an office administrator for Red Bull and property manager at Phenix Salon Suites Franchising.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyus Jones (@1tyus) Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrie Jones and Tyus Jones’ Relationship and Kids

It is unclear how the couple met, but they have known each other since 2016. However, Carrie Jones, who keeps her Instagram private, shared her first picture with the NBA pro on Facebook in August 2016.

They took their relationship to the next level when Tyus Jones popped the question in 2019, and she said yes. That same year, Carrie announced her pregnancy, and the pair welcomed their son Tyus Jones Jr. on May 5, 2020. And three months after the birth of their baby boy, the couple tied the knot on August 7.

Also Read: Meet Brooklyn Nets Center Nic Claxton’s Girlfriend, Mariah Castro

Advertisement

And recently, on February 18, 2023, they welcomed their second child, a baby girl, Elizabeth Jones.

Regarding previous relationships, Tyus was involved with volleyball player Alyssa Goehner during high school, but the pair broke off after some time.