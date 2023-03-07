Meet Footballer Michael Turk’s Girlfriend-Turned-Fiancée, Grace Lyons

About Grace Lyons Age 23 Years Birth October 17, 1999 Germany Siblings Max Lyons Parents Erin Lyons (Mother), John Lyons (Father) Nationality American Job Professional Athlete Affiliation 2022 USA Softball Women's National Team Alumni Sandra Day O’Connor High School, University of Oklahoma Hometown Arizona

Michael Turk is looking at a potential NFL career competing in the Combine. The Oklahoma Sooners punter has a busy year ahead. After the Combine and the 2023 NFL Draft, he’s got a wedding to plan after he popped the question after his final college game. Michael Turk’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Grace Lyons, is managing her own pro-athletic career and repping the U.S. on the international stage. So, we reveal more about her impressive background in this Grace Lyons wiki.

Grace Lyons’ Family

Grace Lyons was born on October 17, 1999, in Bitburg, Germany. Her parents are John and Erin Lyons. She and her brother, Max Lyons, grew up in Peoria, Arizona.

Their dad, John Lyons, played hockey at the Air Force Academy. He was an F-16 pilot in the Air Force for 20 years and was stationed in Germany, where Grace was born.

Advertisement

When she was four, Grace took to baseball while the family was staying in Arizona. She continued to play the sport when her dad’s career moved the family to Ohio and Virginia and back to Arizona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Lyons (@gracelyons5)

Advertisement

Grace Lyons’ Education and Career

Grace Lyons has been an outstanding softball player for most of her student life. While playing with Tony Rico’s Firecrackers out of Huntington Beach, she led her team to the 2017 Canada Cup Championship and the 2017 TCS Fireworks Championship.

Advertisement

At Sandra Day O’Connor High School, she captained the softball team and led them to the 6A state championship in 2016. She also earned NFCA Second-Team All-Region honors in 2016 and a three-time all-region and all-division selection.

Lyons was fielding college offers from Arizona, UCLA, Florida, Oregon, and Alabama. But she picked the University of Oklahoma to play college softball.

The softballer played on the Sooners team from the 2019 to 2022 seasons. Among her many accomplishments, Lyons ended her final season in college with a spot on the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team.

Advertisement

She played as a team member for the first time at the Japan All-Star Series with her Sooners teammates, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, and Tiare Jennings.

Grace Lyons grew up on Sports Illustrated and collected the cards from it. In October 2022, she was among the athletes she admired when she got her own card in the SI issue that month.

Grace Lyons and Michael Turk’s Relationship

Texas native Michael Turk initially played college football at Lafayette in 2017 before transferring to Arizona State and then Oklahoma in 2021. That was the same year he met Sooners softball star Grace Lyons.

Advertisement

After hanging out together with friends, they started dating a few weeks later. And in February 2022, Mr. Hangtime made their relationship social media official.

Turk cheered Lyons on throughout the World Series. Lyons was repping her boyfriend’s number through his final college season.

In November 2022, Turk made his final game as a Sooner special by proposing to Lyons after it. She obviously said “yes,” and that moment went viral in Sooners nation.

Also Read: Meet Memphis Grizzlies PG Tyus Jones’ Wife, Carrie Jones

Turk is currently in the NFL Combine, preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. And he’s also planning a wedding with Lyons that’s set for June 23, 2023.