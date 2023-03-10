Meet Cailin Regan, Tyree Jackson’s Girlfriend-Turned-Fiancée

About Cailin Regan Age 25 Years Birth September 9, 1997 New York Siblings Coy, Leah Parents Jen Patterson (Mother), Steve Patterson (Father) Nationality American Job Teacher Alumni Akron High School, University at Buffalo

Tyree Jackson has a wedding to prepare for. The quarterback went from the Buffalo Bulls to the Buffalo Bills, then the XFL, and now in the Philadelphia Eagles. He and his teammates missed out on the Super Bowl ring by a whisker. But the football pro has given the most important ring to his college sweetheart. Cailin Regan is Tyree Jackon’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. And the longtime couple has been busy planning their big day this year. Find out more about their relationship and the future Mrs Tyree Jackson’s own athletic background in this Cailin Regan wiki.

Cailin Regan’s Family

Cailin Regan was born on September 9, 1997 and hails from Akron, New York. She is one of three kids born to Steve and Jen Patterson.

Cailin was raised alongside her brother, Coy and sister, Leah. Very little is known about her family and early life.

Advertisement

Cailin Regan’s Education and Career

Cailin Regan was a highly touted soccer athlete from Akron High School. The midfielder played with New York West ODP Team and Empire Revolution club and attended US Soccer training events.



Regan initially enrolled in Western Kentucky University in 2015 and played her freshman season with the soccer team there. After not playing in the 2016 season, she transferred to the University at Buffalo.

Regan graduated from college. According to her Instagram bio, she teaches 4th grade at the moment.

Cailin Regan and Tyree Jackson’s Relationship

Michigan native, Tyree Jackson played college football at the University at Buffalo. He reportedly met Cailin Regan when they were student-athletes there.

They’re private on social media but on Facebook, Regan confirmed she has been officially dating Jackson since May 17, 2017. She even celebrated his graduation from college.

Advertisement

They were together when Jackson went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft and signed with the Buffalo Bills. He’s gone from the Bills to the DC Defenders in the XFL and back again in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Los Angeles Lakers SG Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend, Jenna Barber

The couple has been engaged for an unspecified amount of time. Their wedding is currently scheduled for June 30, 2023 in Akron.