Meet Miami Hurricanes’ Norchad Omier’s Girlfriend, Madison Marsh

About Madison Marsh Age 22 Years Birth November 29, 2000 Little Rock, Arkansas Siblings Avery, Laney Parents Ashley Marsh (Mother), Micah Marsh (Father) Nationality American Job Student

Norchad Omier is a college basketball player for the Miami Hurricanes of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He began playing the sport at 13 after a local coach saw potential in him because of his height. Well, now the player is scaling new heights in the basketball arena with his talent. The forward is also making headlines off the field. Norchad Omier’s girlfriend, Madison Marsh, a college student, is a big draw for his followers. So, we reveal more about her in this Madison Marsh wiki.

Madison Marsh’s Family

Madison Marsh was born on November 29, 2000, to Ashley and Micah Marsh in Little Rock, Arkansas. Her dad is an athletic director at Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock, and previously, he was a camp director of Nike basketball camps in Arkansas.

She was raised alongside her two sisters, Avery and Laney Marsh. Avery Marsh is a Rhodes Women’s Basketball team member and has earned all-state basketball honors. And her youngest sister, Laney Marsh, is a student at Episcopal Collegiate School and plays basketball on the girls’ varsity team.

Madison Marsh’s Education

Madison Marsh went to Episcopal Collegiate School until 2019. Following her family’s tradition, she joined Arkansas State University to study elementary education and expects to graduate in 2023.

Generations of her family have graduated from A-State. Moreover, Norchad Omier’s girlfriend is a beauty with brains. She participated in USA National Miss Arkansas 2021 and was crowned Miss Arkansas Teen.

Madison Marsh and Norchad Omier’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met, but Norchad Omier had previously played basketball for the Arkansas State Red Wolves men’s basketball team. However, the couple started dating in March 2021.

Marsh shared a post on their first anniversary. She said, “one year with mi amor yesterday.”

The basketball player’s girlfriend is very supportive and regularly shares on social media to support her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Omier is quite private about his romantic life.

Marsh shared a photo with Omier for the first time in October 2021. And the WAG also visited his family in Miami during her spring break in 2022.