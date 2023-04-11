Meet WNBA Star Maddy Siegrist’s Boyfriend, Stephen Perretta

About Stephen Perretta Age 24 Years Birth October 12, 1998 Pennsylvania Siblings Michael Perretta Parents Helen Koskinen (Mother), Harry Perretta (Father) Nationality American Job Basketball Coach Alumni Villanova University, Fairleigh Dickinson University

Maddy Siegrist is now a WNBA pro! The Dallas Wings selected the Villanova Wildcats forward third overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Meanwhile, Maddy Siegrist’s boyfriend, Stephen Perretta, who has a legacy in Villanova basketball, broke his social media abstinence to cheer for her on Twitter. Read on to learn more about the forward’s boyfriend in this Stephen Perretta wiki.

Stephen Perretta’s Family

Stephen William Perretta was born on October 12, 1998, to Harry Perretta and Helen Koskinen. He grew up in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, alongside his younger brother, Michael John Perretta.

The Perretta brothers grew up in a basketball-inclined family. And their dad is a recognizable Villanova legend.

Harry Perretta became the youngest coach ever to head a women’s varsity program. At only 22 years old, he was hired to lead the Villanova women’s basketball team.

Meanwhile, Helen Koskinen played on his team from 1986 to 1990. But they would only begin dating in 1995. Moreover, she also worked as an assistant coach for a while.

Harry Perretta coached at Villanova until 2020. And his sons attended the university during the final years of his tenure.

Since retiring from coaching after 42 seasons, Harry Perretta has switched over to broadcasting. And he is regularly enlisted as a studio analyst on college games.

Since then, a new Coach Perretta has taken over. Stephen Perretta has also continued his father’s legacy in basketball.

Fun fact: The Perretta family went to Phillies games during the 2009 MLB World Series. An 11-year-old Stephen got some cool souvenirs from the games—a foul ball and Derek Jeter’s shattered baseball bat that knocked him off his feet. Jeter made up for it with a signed baseball, and the Phillies gave the family a box full of merchandise.

Stephen Perretta’s Education and Career

Stephen Perretta enrolled at Villanova University in 2017 when his father was inching towards retirement. He didn’t play basketball but was the timeout coordinator for the basketball and lacrosse teams and a spotter for the football broadcasts.

Perretta was a part-time assistant coach at a local high school’s girls’ basketball team and coached an AAU team while in college. He graduated from Villanova with a degree in communications and media studies in 2021.

That same year, Perretta enrolled at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is expected to receive a master’s in sports administration this year.

Concurrently, he is a graduate assistant and assistant coach for the FDU women’s basketball team. However, it’s unknown if he’ll continue with the team after completing his degree.

Stephen Perretta and Maddy Siegrist’s Relationship

Maddy Siegrist played for the Villanova Wildcats women’s basketball team from 2019 to 2023 and was one of the last players under Coach Harry Perretta. She’s been dating Stephen Perretta since they were both attending Villanova.

Perretta is not very active on social media and has a few appearances on Siegrist’s Instagram. But he’s been super excited in the last 24 hours and is proving he’s the supporting WNBA boyfriend by retweeting posts about the Dallas Wings picking Maddy Siegrist third overall in the WNBA Draft.