Meet St. Louis Cardinals 2B Nolan Gorman’s Girlfriend, Madison Rivers

Several St. Louis Cardinals players have the potential to make strides in 2023. And the team’s second baseman, Nolan Gorman, is a budding MLB star among the team’s most intriguing players. He also has a thriving personal life and is in a relationship with a stunning girl from Arizona. Nolan Gorman’s girlfriend, Madison Rivers, is an Instagram model and entrepreneur. And fans are curious to know more about the baseballer’s love life. So, we reveal more about their relationship in this Madison Rivers wiki.

Madison Rivers’ Family

Madison Rivers was born to Jason Rivers on March 4, 1998, in Glendale, Arizona. He is a business owner of 1st Class Foam Roofing & Coating, LLC, in Phoenix.

According to Madison Rivers’ Instagram, she has a younger sister.

Madison Rivers’ Education and Career

In 2020, Madison Rivers received a BA in Psychology and Liberal Studies from Arizona State University. Moreover, she has previous experience working as an insurance sales agent.

Following her instincts, Rivers received a certificate in lip blush techniques from Brow Plug Academy in 2021. Afterward, she attended hair school and now features her work on the Instagram handle called Hair by Madison Rivers (@hairbymadisonrivers).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Rivers (@madisonriverss) Advertisement

Madison Rivers and Nolan Gorman’s Relationship

It is unclear how Gorman and Rivers met and started dating. However, they both belong to the same state, Arizona.

The couple seems to be dating since 2021. And Rivers shared a post with the MLB player for the first time in November 2021 during Halloween.

Meanwhile, Gorman shared the same post with his girlfriend in November 2021 and said, “You’re the one that I want.”

And Rivers replied, “Hopelessly devoted to you.”

Nolan Gorman’s girlfriend, Madison Rivers, shared an appreciation post about the second baseman after he made his MLB debut on May 20, 2022.

Rivers said, “5/20/22 … wow Words can’t even describe how amazing this experience was and how proud I am of Nolan . There is no other guy beside his bestie Libby that deserves this as much as him. He has worked so hard day in day out and it has truly paid off. So many emotions but I am very thankful to be apart of his special day , a day to never forget and always remember! ⚾️💛”