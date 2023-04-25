Meet Minnesota Twins Pitcher, Sonny Gray’s Wife, Jessica Forkum

About Jessica Forkum Age 34 Years Birth July 7, 1988 Smyrna, Tennessee Spouse Sonny Gray (2016-present) Children Gunnar Gray (born January 27, 2015), Declan Gray (born September 2018) Parents Patricia Forkum (Mother), Greg Forkum (Father) Nationality American Alumni Smyrna High School

Sonny Gray is proving to be a force for the Minnesota Twins since signing with the franchise in 2022. And his family is settling in with Twins Nation rather well too. Fans want to know more about the pitcher’s longtime partner, Jessica Forkum. She’s been with him throughout his career, starting as friends and evolving into the sweetest couple MLB fans have seen. They’re both, however, low-key online and very little is known about their relationship. We reveal more about Sonny Gray’s wife in this Jessica Forkum wiki.

Jessica Forkum’s Family

Jessica Lynne Forkum was born on July 7, 1988, and hails from Smyrna, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Greg and Patricia Forkum.

Her father, Greg, is an executive in a local business. Her mother, Patricia, is the manager of a local salon.

Advertisement

Jessica Forkum and Sonny Gray’s Relationship and Kids

Sonny Gray grew up in Smyrna and played baseball and football at Smyrna High School. He was friends with Jessica Forkum since they were teens before eventually dating after graduating.



The couple welcomed their eldest son, Gunnar Carmack Gray, on January 27, 2015. The following year, Jessica Forkum and Sonny Gray married on November 12, 2016, with Gunnar in the wedding party.

Sonny was introducing Gunnar to baseball as early as he could, putting a baseball in his then newborn son’s left hand (Sonny is right-handed).

Also Read: Meet Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla’s Wife, Camai Mazzulla

Their second son, Declan, was born in September 2018. Gray was playing with New York Yankees around that time. But the Gray family maintains a permanent residence in their native Nashville.