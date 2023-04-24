Meet Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla’s Wife, Camai Mazzulla

About Camai Mazzulla Age 35 Years Birth September 4, 1987 Spouse Joe Mazzulla (2014 to present) Children Michael, Emmanuel Joseph Daniel Mazzulla Siblings James, Yumus Roberson Nationality American Job Ex Volleyball Coach Alumni Glenville State College

Joe Mazzulla, head coach of the Boston Celtics, has received high accolades for his constant responses to both victories and defeats. In February of 2023, the Celtics declared Mazzulla their head coach for good and gave him a contract extension. Since his appointment, people have been curious about his personal life. Well, Camai Mazzulla, Joe’s wife, also has a background in the sporting world. She is the former volleyball head coach and has been very supportive of her husband’s career. Get to know more about her in this Camai Mazzulla wiki.

Camai Mazzulla’s Family

Camai Mazzulla was born on September 4, 1987. She was raised alongside her brothers, James and Yumus Roberson.

Camai Mazzulla’s Education and Career

Camai earned a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Glenville State University. After transferring from Wheeling Jesuit University after her first year, she played volleyball at GSC.

She became a three-starter and was also named to the All-WVIAC second team at GSC.

Camai Mazzulla (nee Roberson) was also named in the Glenville State College Provost’s honor list for spring 2009 from Gilmer County. A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to be included on the provost’s honor list.

The WAG was also a volleyball head coach at her alma mater Glenville State from 2010 to 2013.

Camai is amazing at arts, too, and loves doing chalk art and graffiti art.

Camai Mazzulla and Joe Mazzulla’s Relationship and Kids

After being undrafted in 2011, Mazzulla accepted a position as an assistant coach at Glenville State. According to Boston Globe, the couple met for the first time when Camai was a coach at Glenville.

Upon Joe’s arrival in Glenville, he attended a breakfast organized by the women’s volleyball coach, Camai, but nobody else showed up. The two bonded over breakfast and later started dating.

While the Boston Celtics head coach is not there on social media, his wife frequently shares pictures of them together. She shared a post with him for the first time in June 2012.

Camai and Joe engaged in Morgantown in 2013 and married on August 9, 2014. Camai has a son named Michael (July 5, 2009) from her previous relationship, while Camai and Joe welcomed their second son Emmanuel Joseph Daniel Mazzulla, on August 2, 2016.