Who Is Sinbad’s Wife, Meredith Fuller Adkins?

David Adkins who fans recognize as the comedian Sinbad has been on the mend since suffering a crippling stroke in 2020. His family recently provided a positive update on his health which relieved fans. The sweetest update came from his daughter Paige Bryan, who not only commends her father’s strength but also looks up to her mother for supporting him through. Meredith Fuller Adkins has remained in the background of her husbands’ and children’s careers but is also a vocal activist for social justice. We take a look at the background of Sinbad’s wife in this Meredith Fuller Adkins wiki.

Meredith Fuller Adkins’ Family

Meredith Fuller was born on March 19, 1962 and hails from Leawood, Kansas. She’s currently based in California.

Fans have noticed social media interactions among Meredith, Sinbad, their kids and NFL quarterback, Devin Fuller and his parents Cindy and Bart Fuller. While Devin played at UCLA, his parents and the Adkins shared their hangouts together on social media leading many to question if Devin is Sinbad’s nephew. The connection might probably be through Meredith.

Meredith Fuller Adkins’ Education and Career

After graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School, Meredith Fuller attended Wichita State University. She has a BS in accounting and finance from Woodbury University. She also completed an online certification in financial accounting from Harvard.

From 1998 to 2003, Meredith Fuller was an accounting systems client analyst at Amgen in Thousand Oaks. But in recent years, she’s been involved managing her husband’s and children’s entertainment careers.

One of her most well-known projects was as a producer at Stone Harbor Productions from 2017 to 2020. The Girl with No Brain directed by her son, Royce, was among the short and independent films the studio produced.

Since 2008, she’s also been a production project manager at Another Bad Productions. Among other indie films, the studio has also been behind her daughter, Paige Bryan’s works.

Meredith Fuller Adkins and Sinbad’s Relationship and Kids

When Meredith Fuller was a student at Wichita State, David Adkins aka Sinbad was assigned to the Air Force base in Wichita. As the story goes, he used to travel between the base and downtown to perform stand-up comedy. It was during that time he met Meredith and their relationship began.

They married the first time in 1985 but divorced in 1992. They again reignited their relationship and remarried in 2002. The comedian hasn’t gone into details about the timeline of their marriage.

Meredith and David Adkins are parents to two children. Their son, Royce Beckly Adkins, is a writer, director, producer, and comic book writer who graduated from the Art Institute of California. Their daughter, Paige Adkins, who is better known as Paige Bryan, is a musician.

The family starred in a reality series, Sinbad: It’s Just Family in 2011. Part of the premise was about Sinbad and Meredith’s remarriage and the funnyman moving back in with her.

Royce Adkins recently tied the knot and is also a new father. Meredith and David are doting grandparents to their grandson.