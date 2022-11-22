Meet Toronto Blue Jays Alek Manoah’s Girlfriend, Marielena Somoza

About Marielena Somoza Age 22 Years Birth September 19, 2000 Guaynabo, Puerto Rico Parents Mario Somoza (Father), Blanqui Somoza (Mother) Job Former volleyball player Alumni Academia Maria Reina, West Virginia University

Even though the MLB season has just concluded, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has already made waves by making a big claim about New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole. However, in all the ongoing news, fans are more curious to know about Alek Manoah’s girlfriend, Marielena Somoza. Therefore, we thought about revealing information about the MLB player’s girlfriend in this Marielena Somoza wiki. Keep reading to know more.

Marielena Somoza’s Family

Marielena Somoza was born on September 19, 2000, to Mario and Blanqui Somoza. She hails from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Her dad is the President at B. Fernandez & Hnos Inc, a leading food and beverage distributor in Puerto Rico. She has at least one sister.

Marielena Somoza’s Education and Career

Marielena went to Academia Maria Reina, a school in San Juan, Puerto Rico until 2018. After that, she moved to West Virginia University and graduated with a BS in fashion merchandising in 2022 with an overall GPA of 3.59.

Advertisement

Alek Manoah’s girlfriend, Marielena Somoza, has played volleyball ever since she was a kid. She was also a four-year letter winner and team captain for the softball team at her school. Three-time most valuable player was also named the student-athlete of the year in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANOAH (@alek_manoah6)

Advertisement

While at West Virginia University, Marielena made her debut in 2018 and posted a career-high seven digs in a sweep in September. She had a career-high six assists in her final season, placing her sixth on the team. In 2019, she also recorded a career-high eight digs. The former volleyball player was also named to the Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll and the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Advertisement

Prior to that, Somoza served as the sports coach for the volleyball camps at the Eastern Ohio Sports Complex from 2018 to 2020 and the West Virginia University from 2018 to 2021. After an amazingly long career, she said goodbye to the sport in 2021.

Currently, she is working as a marketing intern with Hive The Agency, an advertising agency.

Marielena Somoza and Alek Manoah’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met, but it seems they have been dating since 2019. They celebrate their anniversary on April 25 every year. Marielena introduced her boyfriend on social media in 2019 with a caption, “Finally someone who likes Kit Kats as much as I do.”

Advertisement

During the pandemic, the couple also spent some time together in Dorado, Puerto Rico. Somoza utilized this time to teach her boyfriend volleyball.

Alek’s girlfriend wrote a heartfelt post on social media to support him and complimented him for all his hard work after making his MLB debut in May 2021.

Also Read: Meet New York Jets Zach Wilson’s Rumored Girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno

Advertisement

Alek Manoah also went to MLB All-Star weekend in 2022 with his girlfriend by his side. The pitcher also posted a TikTok video of them walking together on the red carpet.