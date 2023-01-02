Meet Sidney Tilton, the Instagram Star Dating Jacob Eason

About Sidney Tilton Age 23 Years Birth March 30, 1999 Georgia Siblings Jack Tilton, Chase Tilton Parents Kim Reid Tilton (Mother) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer Alumni University of South Carolina

NFL analysts project that Jacob Eason might get promoted Brock Purdy’s backup on the San Francisco 49ers squad. Currently, the quarterback’s ringing in 2023 with his longtime partner. Sidney Tilton was getting noticed as a cheerleader, dancer and social media influencer before she was known as Jason Eason’s girlfriend. Her Instagram and TikTok are where the party is at. Fans don’t get as many glimpses of them together as much as they crave owing to their very busy careers, but her style is one of the reasons Instagram users follow her. We reveal more about her background in this Sidney Tilton wiki.

Sidney Tilton’s Family

Sidney Tilton was born on March 30, 1999 and hails from Atlanta, Georgia. She is the only girl of three kids born to Kim Reid Tilton and her husband.

Sidney’s brothers, Jack and Chase, are former student-athletes. Jack Tilton played baseball in high school and college.

Sidney Tilton’s Education and Career

A dancer and performer, Sidney Tilton initially drew attention as a cheerleader. After graduating from Hillgrove High School in 2017, she attended the University of South Carolina where she was a cheerleader on the Gamecocks squad. Throughout her college life, she also volunteered in the UofSC Dance Marathon.

While in college, she had parttime jobs and also worked as a brand ambassador for brands like Victoria’s Secret and Goli Nutrition.

She also had digital media internships at Wild Mabel/LMae Boutique and Bikram Yoga Columbia. She graduated with a degree in public relations and business administration in 2021.

Currently, Tilton is putting her social media marketing expertise into growing as an Instagram and TikTok star herself. Boasting over 65k Instagram followers and growing, her life as an NFL WAG is the biggest draw to her profile. But her followers stay for the fashion, travel, skincare, and fitness content too.

Sidney Tilton and Jacob Eason’s Relationship

Washington native, Jacob Eason initially played college football at the University of Georgia and later transferred to the University of Washington. The Indianapolis Colts selected him in the 2020 NFL draft and he has since played with the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and currently the San Francisco 49ers.

Jacob Eason and Sidney Tilton haven’t revealed details about when and how they began dating. Tilton has moved with Eason where his career has taken him and has lived in California and Washington.

They travel together but Eason’s otherwise busy schedule is why you don’t often catch glimpses of them together on social media. Nonetheless, Eason does linger in the comments section of his model girlfriend.