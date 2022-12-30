Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

About Jocelyn Lara Age 26 Years Birth December 10, 1996 Chelsea, Massachusetts Siblings Jessica Lara Echevarria, Arnold Lara Parents Jose Lara (Father), Delmy Zelaya (Mother) Nationality American Job Account manager Alumni University of Tennessee Works For Generation Adidas International

Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee Titans quarterback, impressed everyone with his first career NFL start on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. So was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. The couple prefers to keep their romantic life private. Jocelyn maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. Therefore, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.

Jocelyn Lara’s Family

Jocelyn Lara was born on December 10, 1996, to Jose Lara and Delmy Zelaya. She was raised alongside her siblings, Jessica Lara Echevarria and Arnold Lara, in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Lara has also lived in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jocelyn’s sister is married to Orlando Echevarria and works as a senior credit analyst at a finance company called GM Financial.

Jocelyn Lara’s Education and Career

Jocelyn Lara earned her bachelor’s degree in supply chain and marketing from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 2019. She was also a football recruiting assistant during her time at the university.

Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend was also connected to NFL as she was a participant in the Women’s Careers in Football Forum in February 2020. Her connection to football doesn’t end here; she was also the executive assistant to the head football coach at the University of Minnesota until 2020.

In June 2021, WAG joined the team of IFA, a full-service sports management firm in Minneapolis, as a client relations coordinator. Recently in October, she started working as an account manager with Generation Adidas International in Atlanta.

Jocelyn Lara and Joshua Dobbs’ Relationship

Although Jocelyn and Joshua are alumni of the University of Tennessee, it is not clear when and how they started dating. The couple is extremely private about their romantic life and doesn’t share much on social media.

However, they have been together at least since 2021. Joshua shared his first PDA picture with Jocelyn when they were vacationing at Cabo San Lucas.

Recently, he shared another photo of them with the caption, “cheers to another trip around the sun to my favorite person! Happy Birthday, @jocelynlara.”