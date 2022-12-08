Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, her fans have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.

Sheba Turk Exits WWL-TV

Sheba Turk graduated from the University of New Orleans with the assistance of a scholarship from Soledad O’Brien’s Powherful Foundation. Her passion for writing opened the door to a career in journalism.

Sheba’s first job after college was as a desk assistant. At first, she helped write TV scripts. In 2013, she joined WUPL-TV as a host and executive producer. Sheba was the host of the award-winning talk show, The 504.

Turk has been working at WWL-TV for more than a decade now. After landing jobs as a traffic reporter, morning show reporter, early morning anchor, and morning show anchor, she swiftly established herself in the industry.

Sheba currently serves as the morning anchor for the Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV. She is also an author and has written a book on her career journey named Off Air: My Journey to the Anchor Desk. The anchor, who is loved for her bright smile, also shares her talents as a speaker. She often makes appearances at various public speaking events.

The talented anchor has now decided to make a career move and leave WWL-TV. Her final day on air will be December 30, 2022. After that, she will be moving to Los Angeles to become a weekend anchor at KCAL-TV early next year.

According to Sheba, it will be hard to leave home as she has lived in New Orleans her entire life. Even her followers will miss her greatly.