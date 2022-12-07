Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all kinds of news for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.

Barry Mangold to Leave KWTV-DT

Barry Mangold, an east coast native, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in 2017. He interned with CBS19 during his time at the University of Virginia.

Mangold is also a swimmer and competed as a swimmer for the UVA varsity squad for 15 years before retiring. While studying at UVA, he was also the head coach of Club Swim.

After graduation, Barry joined KMIZ-TV as a reporter and anchor in Columbia, Missouri. He covered many aspects of Missouri news, including politics, crime, natural disaster relief, etc. After working there for more than two years, the reporter moved to Oklahoma City in April 2020. He joined KWTV-DT when the world was fighting the pandemic.

An east coast native quickly connected with Midwest and brought the stories that matter to Oklahomans. And now the reporter is leaving KWTV-DT for the next step of his career. December 8, 2022, will be his last day on-air at News 9.

Furthermore, Barry has accepted a weekend anchor/reporter position at KATU, affiliated with ABC in Portland, Oregon.

His followers can still connect with him on his new Facebook page, which he will share in the coming days.