Sean Coffey Leaving WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News: Where Is the News Anchor Going?

Sean Coffey has been reporting news in Pennsylvania for almost three years. Wilkes-Barre residents have become attached to the journalist and that’s why they were dejected when he announced he is leaving WBRE/WYOU. Since his last newscast on Eyewitness News, his followers want to know where Sean Coffey is going next and if he will remain in the broadcast business. They especially want to know if he is staying in Pennsylvania. Find out what Sean Coffey said about his departure from Eyewitness News here.

Sean Coffey Wraps Last Day at Eyewitness News

Sean Coffey grew up in New York and attended the College of William & Mary in Virginia. He did internships at New York Daily News, New York 1 News, and SportsNet New York, while also working as the on-air host of the campus athletics broadcast before receiving his bachelors degree in English and literature in 2017.

He started his professional broadcast career under the Morgan Murphy Media umbrella in 2018. He was covering sports and news in Victoria, Texas before moving to Pennsylvania.

Coffey was a part of the WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News team since 2020. He started at the Williamsport Bureau and a year later was promoted to the anchor desk.



Until recently, Coffey co-anchored weekday mornings on WBRE and WYOU. He also anchored the noon newscast on WYOU.

Last week, Sean Coffey announced he would be leaving Eyewitness News. His last day on air at the station was on February 24.

He received a farewell during his final morning newscast on Eyewitness News. He was grateful for the experiences and to his co-anchors, Kelly Byrne and Logan Westrope.

As for what’s next, Coffey hasn’t stated where he is going and if he is staying in Pennsylvania. In social media posts, his Eyewitness News colleagues did hint that he’s got a new job in the media field lined up.

While wishing him well, Byrne wrote, “This next step in your career is so well deserved and I couldn’t be happier for you!!”

Westrope wrote that Coffey is going to do “amazing things with your next adventure!”

Keep your eyes peeled on Sean Coffey’s social media to find out where he is going next.