Jenna Cisneros Leaving WKRC: Where Is the Local 12 Anchor Going?

Jenna Cisneros is a gem of a reporter and a fabulous anchor. During her three years at WKRC-TV, she served the audience with dignity and poise. But recently, the news anchor announced a big important decision for her future. Yes, Jenna Cisneros is leaving WKRC Local 12. Her loyal viewers worry that the TV news industry will be less exciting without her but think she’ll do well, despite her next career move. They are especially interested in finding out if their favorite anchor will be back on TV. So here’s what Jenna Cisneros said about her exit from WKRC Local 12.

Jenna Cisneros’ Education and Career

Jenna Cisneros, who is from South Florida, was raised in Coral Springs and spent much of her time at gorgeous Deerfield Beach. She earned a BS in Telecommunications from the University of Florida in 2017.

Cisneros completed several internships in Orlando and Jacksonville during her time in college. Before she graduated, Cisneros found a position at WUFT-TV in Gainesville as a news anchor and reporter. She used this opportunity to improve her skills and talent by served as an anchor for WUFT’s First at Five flagship live evening newscast.

After a year, Cisneros moved to Columbia and joined WIS-TV as a reporter. Her live coverage of a tornado and a fatal train accident earned her two Emmy Award nominations. She also broke major stories that received widespread media coverage, such as the murder of a University of South Carolina student who had ordered an Uber but gotten into the wrong car.

Cisneros moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, in January 2020 as a news reporter and anchor for WKRC-TV. Her in-depth coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana won her accolades.

Jenna Cisneros to Exit WKRC Local 12

In her five years as a journalist, the reporter has covered a wide range of stories, from pandemics and hurricanes to blizzards. Moreover, Cisneros became Cincy residents’ trusted news source, and Local 12 viewers enjoyed watching her on TV.

But now, the anchor has announced her departure from the news industry. Yes, Jenna Cisneros is leaving WKRC Local 12 for a new career outside the news industry. Although she has not yet announced the specifics of her next position, she has promised to do so soon.

Jenna Cisneros anchored her last newscast on February 26, 2023, while her last days reporting at Local 12 will be this Monday and Tuesday.