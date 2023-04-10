Central Illinois Sportscaster Sara Palczewski Leaves WEEK 25 News Now

Sara Palczewski has been covering the sports scene in Central Illinois for a short time, but she’s moved on after hinting at a new opportunity. And after two years, Sara Palczewski leaves WEEK 25 News Now in Peoria. Since then, and even after her last newscast at the station, her viewers have been asking where Sara Palczewski is going next and if she will remain in Central Illinois. Read on to find out what Sara Palczewski said about her departure from WEEK-TV.

Sara Palczewski Leaves WEEK 25 Sports

When Sara Palczewski was growing up in Pennsylvania, she was a fan of the Bills as much as the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Yankees. While attending Auburn University, she coached a U-8 boys’ soccer team, interned at USA Field Hockey, and was part of the Super Bowl coverage while interning at FOX 26.

Palczewski was also a significant part of Auburn athletics. She was the official Auburn Tigers correspondent at Fan Media and was a sports director, reporter, and anchor of Auburn athletic events at Eagle Eye TV.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in sports broadcast journalism in 2018, she joined the digital team at Opelika-Auburn News. And in April 2021, Palczewski relocated to Peoria, Illinois, to work at WEEK-TV.

Palczewski has been covering the weekend sportscasts at the station since as part of an all-woman weekend team with meteorologist Devan Masciulli and news anchor Erin Brown.

However, after two years, Sara Palczewski leaves WEEK 25 News Now for a new opportunity. And her last day at the station was April 8.

During the sports anchor’s time at the station, she’s met athletes, coaches, sports officials, and many others in Central Illinois. And when Palczewski first made the announcement, she stated that she was grateful to all the people she met through her job at WEEK 25 Sports.

As for what’s next, Palczewski has said to “stay tuned” for further updates. However, social media posts have hinted her next job won’t be in Central Illinois.