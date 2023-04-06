Broadcaster Elizabeth Klinge has extensive expertise and a strong fan base. She joined KOVR-TV during the pandemic and became people’s favorite anchor very quickly. However, the anchor has now decided to move to the next destination. Elizabeth Klinge is leaving KOVR-TV for a new opportunity in Iowa. The reporter is returning home again after spending three years in Sacramento. Find out more about her exit here.

Elizabeth Klinge Moves to Iowa

Elizabeth spent her childhood on a farm in Iowa, not far from Elkader. She studied at the University of Iowa and finished with honors and distinction with a BA in Journalism in 2005.

Right out of college, she joined WHO-TV in Des Moines and stayed as a reporter and anchor for nearly seven years. Following that, she also worked as a freelance on-camera talent for Grossman & Jack Talent in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2013, Elizabeth returned to Des Moines, Iowa, and joined KCCI-TV. After almost five years, Klinge decided to move to Sacramento and made it a home away from home. She spent the last three years as an anchor and reporter at KOVR-TV.

Thank you, Sacramento!

I’m so grateful for my time working with the talented team at CBS 13 and the opportunity to share the stories of Northern Californians. Sacramento will always feel like my ‘home away from home.’ Stay tuned for updates on my next adventure! pic.twitter.com/opT7fwWniT — Elizabeth Klinge (@Elizabth_Klinge) March 31, 2023

In her broadcasting career, Klinge has received recognition with a best morning newscast Emmy award from the Upper Midwest Regional and has been nominated for news anchoring.

And now, the anchor has decided to leave KOVR-TV and is coming home to Iowa. She is all set to join KWWL News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. as a co-anchor.

Furthermore, she wrapped up her last day at KOVR-TV on March 31, 2023, and will debut on her new station on April 7, 2023. Elizabeth will join the evening anchor team of Ron Steele and Collin Dorsey.