Meet Sara Olivova, NHL Goalie Petr Mrázek’s Girlfriend and Czech Pro Athlete

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Petr Mrázek which means the Chicago Blackhawks not only welcome a new goalie, but also a new WAG. Sara Olivova is better known in NHL circles as Petr Mrázek’s girlfriend. When she’s not occupied with her own professional athletic career, she is cheering her man on the ice. For Blackhawk fans eager to know more about who the new arrival in Chi-town is, we have her background in this Sara Olivova wiki.

Sara Olivova’s Family

Sara Olivova was born on May 22, 1993 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. She is currently based in Prague, according to her social media, but also resided in Michigan and Georgia.

Sara is the daughter of Daniel Olivova and Jana Andrys. Her parents are both athletes in their own right. Her father, Daniel, was a volleyball player who captained the Czech junior national team. Her mother, Jana, was a track and field pro in the Czech national team.

Sara Olivova’s Education and Career

Like her father, Sara Olivova played volleyball since eighth grade in Czech Republic. The family moved to Detroit, Michigan where she began her freshman high school year at Seaholm High School. As the school’s accomplished volleyball player, she was named all-league, all-district all-region, and all-state honorable mention as an outside hitter.

Olivova attended Georgia State University where she was on the volleyball team roster from 2013 to 2015. She majored in exercise science, was on the Dean’s List, and accumulated athletic honors before graduating in 2016.

While growing up in Czech, Sara also skied from ages eight to 12. She was drawn to volleyball after moving to the US, and after earning AVCA All-American honors at GSU, the volleyball world estimated she had all the potential to be an Olympian.

Question is, would she represent the US or Czech. When asked if she would win medals for America on the international stage, she replied as follows.

“I would love to, but I only have a green card. So, I think I’m trying for a dual citizenship, but I’ll probably rep the Czech if that happens.”

While we haven’t seen her at the Olympics yet, Sara Olivova has continued with volleyball professionally. She represented Czech on the world and European tours while continuing her studies in holistic health and nutrition.

Her current day job is helping clients as a nutritionist, metabolic coach and wellness expert.

Sara Olivova and Petr Mrázek’s Relationship

Ostrava-born Petr Mrázek played in Canada before the Detroit Red Wings selected him in the 2010 NHL draft. According to several reports, they have been dating at least since he was playing in Detroit.

Though their respective athletic careers made it difficult to meet, their respective social media pages reveal they took every opportunity to spend time together. That included the off-seasons, holidays, and even downtimes due to injuries.