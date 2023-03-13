Samantha Crawford Leaving News 12 Westchester: Where Is the First Alert Anchor Going?

Samantha Crawford has been covering breaking news and events in New York for five years. Now she’s stepping back to focus on herself. Samantha Crawford announced she is leaving News 12 Westchester in March 2023. With her announcement, her followers and viewers had several questions. They want to know where she is going next and if she will return to broadcast. They especially hope she is staying in the area. Find out what Samantha Crawford said about her exit from News 12 Westchester here.

Samantha Crawford Wraps Last Day at News 12 Westchester

New Jersey native, Samantha Crawford, received her degree in journalism and digital media from Rider University in 2016. In college, she did an internship at her local Toms River news outlet.

She started her professional broadcast career in Pennsylvania. She was first a junior reporter at Philadelphia’s Fox 29 and later at Ephrata’s Blue Ridge News 11.

Advertisement

Crawford moved to New York in 2018 and joined the News 12 Westchester team in May that year. As the First Alert Center anchor, viewers started their days with her newscasts as well as ended their days with her night newscasts.



Now she’s stepping back from the hectic broadcast schedules and enjoying more time to sleep in. Samantha Crawford wrapped her last day on air on News 12 Westchester on March 8.

In a social media statement, Crawford thanked her colleagues at News 12 Westchester as well as the people she met on the job and the viewers. She didn’t specify what’s next for her and if she has another job lined up for the future.

Her colleague, Tara Rosenblum was among the News 12 team expressing how much they’ll miss Crawford in the newsroom. She wished her well in “her next step.”

Lisa Salvadorini said Crawford is going to have “normal sleep schedule” and no “2AM alarm clock.”

Advertisement

While she hasn’t said anything about her career recently, she’s pretty busy on the personal front. She’s been engaged to her boyfriend, Kyle Dellapietro, since September 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Happened to KARK Meteorologist Keith Monahan?

They have a wedding scheduled for September 2023 in their hometown. While she’s probably occupied planning her wedding we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled on her social media to find out what’s her next career move.