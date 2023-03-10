What Happened to KARK-TV’s Meteorologist Keith Monahan?

For the past 11 years, the people of Little Rock have relied on chief meteorologist Keith Monahan for all the weather updates. Hence, it was only natural for people to worry when Keith suddenly looked to be experiencing a medical emergency on live television. He seemed to have some medical emergency on March 9, 2023, during the 5 p.m. newscast. They wondered what had happened to Keith Monahan and started praying for him. We’ve compiled the most recent information we have about this here.

Keith Monahan’s Education and Career

Keith has always wanted to become a TV meteorologist. His interest grew when a big storm hit the East Coast, and his family was flooded in Pennsylvania. However, he took a long route and studied international relations and affairs at the United States Air Force Academy until 1984. Captain Monahan was a Commanding Counterintelligence Officer and Commander of Investigative units by the end of his service.

After that, he earned a degree in atmospheric sciences and meteorology from the University of Northern Colorado in 1995. Keith started his meteorological career in 1995 when he became a chief meteorologist at KGWN-TV. Following that, he worked with WOOD-TV in Michigan, KDLT-TV in Sioux Falls, and KIAH-TV in Houston.

Monahan joined KARK-TV in October 2011 and is now the leader of the Arkansas Storm Team. He is a member of the weeknight news team that broadcasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. Moreover, his KARK weather crew was recently recognized as the most accurate in Central Arkansas for the 11th consecutive year.

Keith Monahan’s Health Update

On March 9, 2023, at 5 p.m., when Keith was broadcasting weather updates live, he suddenly looked to have a medical emergency. Viewers noticed that he stumbled over some of his sentences during the weather report. After experiencing uneasiness, he moved out of the screen, and a sound was heard.

However, his co-anchor, Laura Monteverdi, has cleared that he did not collapse. While replying to a Twitter user, she further said, “He did not collapse. I was on air with him. That is the sound of his mic falling on to the desk. He is doing okay.”

The broadcast was quickly cut to a commercial, and when it resumed, a stand-in showed up for the next newscast. At the time of this writing, he is at the hospital getting a battery of tests to know the reason behind his condition.

Meteorologist Hayden Nix has given an update on Keith’s health and said, “Just got an update-he is doing well and is being well taken care of. Pray that he continues to get good reports!”

His colleague, Laura, has asked people not to panic and said. “I just don’t want people to panic because he did not collapse. He was feeling out of sorts and we took him to be checked out! We appreciate the concern— so many people have called to check on him! It means a lot!”