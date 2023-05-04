Meet New Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta’s Girlfriend, Callie Dellinger

About Callie Dellinger Age 22 Years Birth October 26, 2000 Naperville, Illinois Siblings Quinn Dellinger Parents Michelle Dellinger (Mother), Greg Dellinger (Father) Nationality American Job Spin Instructor Alumni Naperville Central High School, University of Iowa

Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta had his closest people present when the Detroit Lions selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft, including his college sweetheart. And now, the franchise’s fans are curious to know more about Sam LaPorta’s girlfriend, Callie Dellinger. She and her football-playing beau are known to Hawkeyes Nation as quite the power couple. Dellinger is excited to be heading to Motor City soon, along with what’s in store for LaPorta’s professional football career. So, we reveal more about her background in this Callie Dellinger wiki.

Callie Dellinger’s Family

Callahan “Callie” Dellinger was born on October 26, 2000, and is a native of Naperville, Illinois. She is the daughter of Michelle and Greg Dellinger.

Callie has two brothers and a sister. Her brother, Quinn Dellinger, developed an app called Vicinity to connect people within a small radius through live chatrooms.

Advertisement

Callie Dellinger’s Education and Career

Callie Dellinger has been a competitive rower since at least she was a high school student. After graduating from Naperville Central High School in 2019, she attended the University of Iowa and was on the rowing team.

She worked part-time as a billing clerk at the school and in the local hospitality scene. Since April, she’s been a spin instructor with CycleBar.

Dellinger earned a BBA in Entrepreneurial Management in May 2023. She’s currently in the market for a job and possibly in Detroit.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Callie Dellinger (@callahandellinger) Advertisement

Callie Dellinger and Sam LaPorta’s Relationship

Sam LaPorta grew up in Highland, Illinois, a significant distance from Callie Dellinger’s hometown of Naperville. Both student-athletes would attend the University of Iowa, where they met and began dating.

They’ve been together since December 2019, when LaPorta first appeared on Dellinger’s Instagram. She’s been at his football games, and he cheered her on at her rowing events, too.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet NY Giants Center John Michael Schmitz’s Fiancée, Daniella Lucari

Dellinger was there with LaPorta and his loved ones when the Detroit Lions selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft. And her latest social media post indicates that she’d be moving to Detroit with her now NFL beau soon.