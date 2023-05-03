About Daniella Lucari Age 20 Years Birth August 29, 2002 Illinois Siblings Gabriella Lucari Parents Evelyn Lucari (Mother), Lorenzo Lucari (Father) Job Dental Hygienist Alumni Bloom High School, Dodge City Community College

After New York Giants selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft, John Michael Schmitz gets to call himself a pro-footballer. In a year, he gets to call himself a husband. The former Minnesota Golden Gophers player’s romance with Daniella Lucari is the cutest love story. They went from childhood best friends to a couple and are now engaged. The new Giants center also credits her for supporting his NFL dreams. It’s worth a glance at John Michael Schmitz’s fiancée in Daniella Lucari’s wiki.

Daniella Lucari’s Family

Daniella Lucari was born on August 29, 2002, to Evelyn and Lorenzo Lucari. She and her older sister, Gabriella, grew up in Illinois.

Daniella Lucari’s Education and Career

Daniella Lucari played softball at Bloom High School. After high school, she attended Dodge City Community College from 2020 to 2022.

She earned an AAS, dental hygiene/hygienist. In May 2022, John Michael Schmitz was ecstatic to announce that Lucari is a registered dental hygienist in Chicago Heights. Her current work status, however, remains unclear.



Daniella Lucari and John Michael Schmitz’s Relationship

Daniella Lucari and John Michael Schmitz have been best friends since 6th grade. Schmitz claims her had a crush on her from the moment he laid eyes on her.

They were separated in high school but reconnected during junior year. She came to his football games and he cheered her at her softball games.

Lucari was afraid of ruining their friendship by acting on her feelings. But when Schmitz was preparing to move for college, they made it official.

They were in a long-distance relationship while she remained in Illinois and Schmitz was playing football with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. She road-tripped with his parents to Minnesota to watch his games several times too.

Schmitz proposed to Lucaro on December 29, 2021. He announced their engagement to his social media followers a month later.

According to their wedding website, they have set a wedding date for March 9, 2024. The wedding’s going to be in Nassau, Bahamas.