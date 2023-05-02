Meet New Orleans Saints DT Bryan Bresee’s Girlfriend, Paige Comerford

About Paige Comerford Age 20 Years Birth October 10, 2002 New Jersey Siblings Clayton Comerford Parents Karla Roth Bardiñas (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Red Bank Catholic High School, Clemson University

The New Orleans Saints added Bryan Bresee to the franchise in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, the former Clemson defensive tackle’s romantic life has been in the spotlight, too. Bryan Bresee’s girlfriend, Paige Comerford, was one of the head-turners of the draft. And NFL fans have been flocking to her Instagram pages since Bresee’s selection, and they can’t get enough of her. So, we deep-dive into her background in this Paige Comerford wiki.

Paige Comerford’s Family

Paige Comerford was born on October 10, 2002, to Karla Roth Bardiñas and her husband. Paige and her older brother, Clayton Comerford, grew up in New Jersey.

Karla Roth Bardiñas is a former TV news reporter who worked at News 12 Jersey for 21 years. Bardiñas was a new mom with Clayton when the 9/11 attacks struck. She immediately returned to work and reported live on progressing events across the Hudson and won awards for her coverage.

Paige Comerford’s Education

Paige Comerford attended Red Bank Catholic High School. Now, she’s studying to becoming a doctor and is pursuing a BS in biological sciences at Clemson University.

In 2022, Comerford made it on the Dean’s List with a 3.8 in pre-med. She earned an A in Organic Chemistry II and completed a successful COVID-19 research project.

Paige Comerford and Bryan Bresee’s Relationship

Maryland native Bryan Bresse began his college career with the Clemson Tigers in 2020. He’s been dating fellow Clemson student Paige Comerford since at least 2022 when he began appearing on one of her two Instagram accounts.