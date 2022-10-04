Sam Hauser Is Engaged! Meet Mary Dodge, the Fiancée of the Celtics Star

About Mary Dodge Known As M.E. Dodge Age 24 Years Birth November 26, 1997 Wisconsin Siblings Nate Dodge Parents Linda Dodge (Mother), David Dodge (Father) Nationality American Alumni University of Wisconsin-Madison

Ever since Sam Hauser signed his contract with the Boston Celtics this year, fans are keeping an eye on this outstanding player. His new deal also keeps Sam Hauser’s fiancée, Mary Dodge, in the franchise longer. Better known as M.E. Dodge in athletic circles, she is pretty elusive to NBA fans. However, they can’t control their curiosity since Hauser announced their engagement, and now they want to know more about who Mary Dodge is. So, we delve into Sam Hauser’s fiancée’s background in this Mary Dodge wiki.

Mary Dodge’s Family

Mary Elizabeth Dodge was born on November 26, 1997. She hails from East Troy, Wisconsin.

She is the youngest of two children born to Linda and David Dodge. Her brother, Nate Dodge, played college basketball at the University of Wisconsin.

Their mother, Linda Dodge, played volleyball at UW-La Crosse. She later worked as a teacher.

Linda Dodge wanted to include her mother’s name, Mary, and to play on the name Emmy. So she named her daughter Mary Elizabeth, so her initials wittily read M.E. Dodge, which she’s known by in college athletics.

Mary Dodge’s Education and Career

Mary Dodge followed in her mother’s footsteps and began playing volleyball in fourth grade. She was an MVP at East Troy High School with multiple titles to her name.

She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 2016 to 2020. Before receiving a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders, she had played four seasons on the Badgers’ main volleyball roster.

Dodge was also a member of the 2018 USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team-Detroit and played in Europe against multiple junior national teams.

She briefly attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to pursue a master’s degree in sports management and communication in 2021. In 2022, she received her master’s in communication from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Mary Dodge and Sam Hauser’s Relationship

Sam Hauser grew up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and initially played college basketball at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He’s been dating Mary Dodge at least since 2017, but it’s unclear how they crossed paths and began dating.

After five years together, Hauser took their relationship to the next level. He proposed to Dodge on August 20, and she said yes. Both Hauser and the Boston Celtics announced the engagement on social media, but a wedding date hasn’t been set yet.